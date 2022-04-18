PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3015125
Realmuto c401000.289
Harper dh401002.220
Castellanos rf400002.293
Hoskins 1b200020.242
Schwarber lf400000.125
Bohm 3b311000.571
Segura 2b301000.292
Stott ss300000.138
Vierling cf200001.130
a-Gregorius ph101100.286
Muzziotti cf000000.143

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3049335
Joe dh301010.359
Blackmon rf221110.212
Grichuk cf401201.318
Cron 1b412001.317
McMahon 3b400001.219
Rodgers 2b301011.118
Díaz c400001.303
Hilliard lf312000.333
Iglesias ss301000.292

Philadelphia000000010_150
Colorado00000220x_490

a-doubled for Vierling in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Gregorius (3), Iglesias (2), Cron (2), Grichuk (2), Rodgers (1). HR_Blackmon (1), off Nola. RBIs_Gregorius (3), Blackmon (4), Grichuk 2 (4). CS_Hilliard (1). S_Blackmon.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Schwarber); Colorado 4 (Cron, Díaz 2, Grichuk). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Colorado 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Stott, Rodgers, McMahon, Iglesias, Joe. LIDP_Realmuto.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, L, 1-251-362214845.52
Alvarado2-300010104.91
Norwood122210196.00
Knebel110001130.00
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl, W, 1-0620014680.87
Kinley, H, 2100001140.00
Estévez1-331100142.70
Chacín, H, 12-30000064.26
Colomé, S, 1-2100010162.45

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-1, Chacín 2-0. WP_Alvarado(2).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:53. A_20,403 (50,445).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

