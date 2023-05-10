ColoradoPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34484Totals30363
Profar lf4011Hayes 3b4000
Tovar ss4100Reynolds lf-cf3110
Bryant dh4000McCutchen dh3132
Cron 1b4010Santana 1b3000
Grichuk rf-cf4111Joe rf-lf2000
McMahon 3b4110Suwinski cf2000
Wynns c3111R.Castro ph-2b1000
Trejo 2b4021Marcano 2b-ss2111
Doyle cf2000Andujar ph-rf2000
Blackmon ph-rf1010Owings ss-cf3000
Bae ph1010
Hedges c3000
Palacios ph1000

Colorado0003001004
Pittsburgh0120000003

E_Hill (1). DP_Colorado 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Colorado 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Cron (8), Grichuk (3), Reynolds (14), Bae (3). HR_Marcano (1), McCutchen (7). SB_Tovar (1), Trejo (2), McMahon (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Senzatela22-343311
Lambert21-300014
Bard1-310021
Hand W,2-112-300002
Lawrence H,5100013
Johnson S,6-6110012
Pittsburgh
Hill32-343124
Moreta200003
Hernandez1-300000
Stephenson L,0-1121122
Holderman110002
Bednar110000

Moreta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Bard.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:08. A_13,491 (38,753).

