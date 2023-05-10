|Colorado
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Reynolds lf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bryant dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Joe rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Suwinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|R.Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Marcano 2b-ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Doyle cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Owings ss-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bae ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|000
|300
|100
|—
|4
|Pittsburgh
|012
|000
|000
|—
|3
E_Hill (1). DP_Colorado 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Colorado 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Cron (8), Grichuk (3), Reynolds (14), Bae (3). HR_Marcano (1), McCutchen (7). SB_Tovar (1), Trejo (2), McMahon (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Senzatela
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Lambert
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bard
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Hand W,2-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lawrence H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Johnson S,6-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pittsburgh
|Hill
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Moreta
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hernandez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson L,0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Holderman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bednar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Moreta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
WP_Bard.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:08. A_13,491 (38,753).
