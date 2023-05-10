|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|4
|11
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.220
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Bryant dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Grichuk rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.361
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Wynns c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.333
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Doyle cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|b-Blackmon ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|6
|13
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Reynolds lf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.255
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.246
|Joe rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.274
|Suwinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|a-R.Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Marcano 2b-ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|c-Andujar ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Owings ss-cf-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|d-Bae ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|e-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Colorado
|000
|300
|100_4
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|012
|000
|000_3
|6
|1
a-lined out for Suwinski in the 6th. b-walked for Doyle in the 7th. c-lined out for Marcano in the 7th. d-doubled for Owings in the 9th. e-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.
E_Hill (1). LOB_Colorado 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Cron (8), Grichuk (3), Reynolds (14), Bae (3). HR_Marcano (1), off Senzatela; McCutchen (7), off Senzatela. RBIs_Grichuk (3), Wynns (3), Trejo (9), Profar (15), Marcano (3), McCutchen 2 (18). SB_Tovar (1), Trejo (2), McMahon (2). CS_Joe 2 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (McMahon, Cron 2, Doyle 2, Trejo, Wynns); Pittsburgh 2 (Palacios 2). RISP_Colorado 4 for 14; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.
LIDP_Bryant, R.Castro. GIDP_Profar.
DP_Colorado 1 (Doyle, Wynns, Doyle); Pittsburgh 2 (Santana; Santana, Owings, Santana).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|51
|4.70
|Lambert
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|34
|0.00
|Bard
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|1.23
|Hand, W, 2-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.14
|Lawrence, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|1.40
|Johnson, S, 6-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.40
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|4
|75
|4.35
|Moreta
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|2.50
|Hernandez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.25
|Stephenson, L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|35
|2.00
|Holderman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.00
|Bednar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.60
Inherited runners-scored_Hand 3-0, Moreta 2-0. WP_Bard.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:08. A_13,491 (38,753).
