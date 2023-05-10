ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34484411
Profar lf401110.220
Tovar ss410011.221
Bryant dh400002.301
Cron 1b401001.236
Grichuk rf-cf411102.361
McMahon 3b411000.205
Wynns c311112.333
Trejo 2b402101.264
Doyle cf200002.216
b-Blackmon ph-rf101010.274

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30363613
Hayes 3b400002.246
Reynolds lf-cf311011.297
McCutchen dh313210.255
Santana 1b300013.246
Joe rf-lf200021.274
Suwinski cf200001.226
a-R.Castro ph-2b100010.258
Marcano 2b-ss211100.245
c-Andujar ph-rf200001.185
Owings ss-cf-ss300001.143
d-Bae ph101000.240
Hedges c300002.143
e-Palacios ph100001.000

Colorado000300100_480
Pittsburgh012000000_361

a-lined out for Suwinski in the 6th. b-walked for Doyle in the 7th. c-lined out for Marcano in the 7th. d-doubled for Owings in the 9th. e-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.

E_Hill (1). LOB_Colorado 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Cron (8), Grichuk (3), Reynolds (14), Bae (3). HR_Marcano (1), off Senzatela; McCutchen (7), off Senzatela. RBIs_Grichuk (3), Wynns (3), Trejo (9), Profar (15), Marcano (3), McCutchen 2 (18). SB_Tovar (1), Trejo (2), McMahon (2). CS_Joe 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (McMahon, Cron 2, Doyle 2, Trejo, Wynns); Pittsburgh 2 (Palacios 2). RISP_Colorado 4 for 14; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.

LIDP_Bryant, R.Castro. GIDP_Profar.

DP_Colorado 1 (Doyle, Wynns, Doyle); Pittsburgh 2 (Santana; Santana, Owings, Santana).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senzatela22-343311514.70
Lambert21-300014340.00
Bard1-310021241.23
Hand, W, 2-112-300002153.14
Lawrence, H, 5100013201.40
Johnson, S, 6-6110012214.40
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill32-343124754.35
Moreta200003252.50
Hernandez1-30000062.25
Stephenson, L, 0-1121122352.00
Holderman110002243.00
Bednar110000130.60

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 3-0, Moreta 2-0. WP_Bard.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:08. A_13,491 (38,753).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

