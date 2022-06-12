ColoradoSan Diego
Totals35494Totals29262
Joe dh-1b5000Profar lf4000
Daza lf5130Cronenworth 2b4000
Rodgers 2b4010Machado 3b4120
Cron 1b3120Voit dh4121
Hilliard pr0100Hosmer 1b2001
Gilbreath p0000Mazara rf3010
Bard p0000Alfaro c3010
Iglesias ss4121Grisham cf3000
Grichuk rf3001Kim ss2000
McMahon 3b3012
Hampson cf4000
Serven c4000

Colorado0002000204
San Diego0000101002

DP_Colorado 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 2. 2B_McMahon (12), Alfaro (6). HR_Voit (6). SF_Grichuk (2), Hosmer (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Márquez W,3-5762206
Gilbreath H,2100011
Bard S,13-15100003
San Diego
Snell662227
Crismatt100000
García L,4-3132202
Hill100001

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:41. A_41,754 (40,209).

