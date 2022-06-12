|Colorado
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|Joe dh-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Daza lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hilliard pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kim ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Serven c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|000
|200
|020
|—
|4
|San Diego
|000
|010
|100
|—
|2
DP_Colorado 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 2. 2B_McMahon (12), Alfaro (6). HR_Voit (6). SF_Grichuk (2), Hosmer (1).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:41. A_41,754 (40,209).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.