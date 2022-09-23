|San Diego
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Soto rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drury dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toglia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bell ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Nola c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Azocar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bouchard lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|San Diego
|002
|000
|010
|—
|3
|Colorado
|001
|200
|000
|—
|4
DP_San Diego 1, Colorado 0. LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 12. 2B_Soto (6), Toglia (7). 3B_Daza (2). HR_Soto (5), Grichuk (16). S_Daza (1).
|3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
WP_Bard.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:23. A_48,321 (50,445).
