San DiegoColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36363Totals34484
Profar lf5110Daza cf4022
Soto rf5122Grichuk rf4121
Machado 3b4011Montero 3b3000
Drury dh4010McMahon 3b1000
Cronenworth 2b3000Díaz c5000
Kim ss4000Hampson pr0100
Myers 1b3000Toglia 1b4010
Bell ph-1b0000Joe dh3000
Alfaro c2000Blackmon ph-dh1000
Grisham ph1000Trejo 2b4011
Nola c1000Tovar ss4120
Azocar cf4110Bouchard lf1100

San Diego00200001003
Colorado00120000014

DP_San Diego 1, Colorado 0. LOB_San Diego 6, Colorado 12. 2B_Soto (6), Toglia (7). 3B_Daza (2). HR_Soto (5), Grichuk (16). S_Daza (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Manaea32-363332
Wilson11-300011
Johnson100010
García100002
Suarez11-310022
Hader2-300001
Morejon L,4-11-311010
Colorado
Feltner552213
Bird H,5200002
Estévez BS,2-6111100
Bard W,6-4200012

WP_Bard.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:23. A_48,321 (50,445).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

