Winnipeg0202
Colorado1124

First Period_1, Colorado, Malgin 13 (Newhook, Eller), 13:33.

Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Jonsson-Fjallby 6 (Dillon, Pionk), 2:15. 3, Winnipeg, Stenlund 6 (Barron), 14:59 (sh). 4, Colorado, Rantanen 55 (Rodrigues, Toews), 16:11 (pp).

Third Period_5, Colorado, Rodrigues 16 (Lehkonen, Hunt), 3:01. 6, Colorado, Lehkonen 21 (Eller, Byram), 18:31 (en).

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-8-4_20. Colorado 9-8-8_25.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 3; Colorado 1 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Rittich 9-8-1 (24 shots-21 saves). Colorado, Georgiev 39-16-6 (20-18).

A_18,137 (18,007). T_2:28.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you