|Colorado
|7
|10
|14
|14
|—
|45
|TCU
|0
|14
|14
|14
|—
|42
First Quarter
COLO_D.Edwards 4 pass from She.Sanders (Mata kick), 8:58.
Second Quarter
TCU_T.Sanders 7 run (Kell kick), 13:57.
COLO_Wilkerson 2 run (Feely kick), 9:28.
TCU_T.Sanders 4 run (Kell kick), 1:53.
COLO_FG Feely 49, :00.
Third Quarter
COLO_D.Edwards 75 pass from She.Sanders (Feely kick), 14:24.
TCU_Wiley 21 pass from Morris (Kell kick), 13:29.
TCU_Wright 23 pass from Morris (Kell kick), 2:32.
COLO_D.Edwards 7 run (Feely kick), :27.
Fourth Quarter
TCU_Morris 19 run (Kell kick), 10:49.
COLO_Horn 26 pass from She.Sanders (Feely kick), 7:36.
TCU_T.Sanders 1 run (Kell kick), 7:00.
COLO_D.Edwards 46 pass from She.Sanders (Feely kick), 4:25.
A_53,294.
|COLO
|TCU
|First downs
|30
|27
|Total Net Yards
|565
|541
|Rushes-yards
|34-55
|37-262
|Passing
|510
|279
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|5-150
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|38-47-0
|24-42-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-32
|0-0
|Punts
|3-44.333
|2-47.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-35
|10-78
|Time of Possession
|34:33
|25:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Colorado, Wilkerson 13-45, D.Edwards 6-24, Hankerson 9-21, (Team) 1-(minus 3), She.Sanders 5-(minus 32). TCU, E.Bailey 14-164, Sanders 15-46, Morris 5-30, S.Williams 1-14, Everhart 1-7, Battle 1-1.
PASSING_Colorado, She.Sanders 38-47-0-510. TCU, Morris 24-42-2-279.
RECEIVING_Colorado, Hunter 11-119, Horn 11-117, Weaver 6-118, D.Edwards 5-135, Dawson 3-9, Harrison 2-12. TCU, Wiley 6-69, Richardson 6-63, Wright 2-44, Bech 2-25, Curtis 2-15, S.Williams 2-6, Thompson 1-18, Earle 1-16, Battle 1-12, Everhart 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Colorado, Feely 49. TCU, Kell 43.
