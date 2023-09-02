Colorado710141445
TCU014141442

First Quarter

COLO_D.Edwards 4 pass from She.Sanders (Mata kick), 8:58.

Second Quarter

TCU_T.Sanders 7 run (Kell kick), 13:57.

COLO_Wilkerson 2 run (Feely kick), 9:28.

TCU_T.Sanders 4 run (Kell kick), 1:53.

COLO_FG Feely 49, :00.

Third Quarter

COLO_D.Edwards 75 pass from She.Sanders (Feely kick), 14:24.

TCU_Wiley 21 pass from Morris (Kell kick), 13:29.

TCU_Wright 23 pass from Morris (Kell kick), 2:32.

COLO_D.Edwards 7 run (Feely kick), :27.

Fourth Quarter

TCU_Morris 19 run (Kell kick), 10:49.

COLO_Horn 26 pass from She.Sanders (Feely kick), 7:36.

TCU_T.Sanders 1 run (Kell kick), 7:00.

COLO_D.Edwards 46 pass from She.Sanders (Feely kick), 4:25.

A_53,294.

COLOTCU
First downs3027
Total Net Yards565541
Rushes-yards34-5537-262
Passing510279
Punt Returns1-20-0
Kickoff Returns1-185-150
Interceptions Ret.2-00-0
Comp-Att-Int38-47-024-42-2
Sacked-Yards Lost4-320-0
Punts3-44.3332-47.5
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards6-3510-78
Time of Possession34:3325:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Colorado, Wilkerson 13-45, D.Edwards 6-24, Hankerson 9-21, (Team) 1-(minus 3), She.Sanders 5-(minus 32). TCU, E.Bailey 14-164, Sanders 15-46, Morris 5-30, S.Williams 1-14, Everhart 1-7, Battle 1-1.

PASSING_Colorado, She.Sanders 38-47-0-510. TCU, Morris 24-42-2-279.

RECEIVING_Colorado, Hunter 11-119, Horn 11-117, Weaver 6-118, D.Edwards 5-135, Dawson 3-9, Harrison 2-12. TCU, Wiley 6-69, Richardson 6-63, Wright 2-44, Bech 2-25, Curtis 2-15, S.Williams 2-6, Thompson 1-18, Earle 1-16, Battle 1-12, Everhart 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Colorado, Feely 49. TCU, Kell 43.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you