Totals34373Totals335104
Betts rf4000Blackmon rf3110
T.Turner ss4111McMahon 3b0000
Freeman 1b4220Bryant dh4010
Smith dh4011Cron 1b4000
Alberto 2b3021Rodgers 2b4230
Lux ph1000Iglesias ss4120
Thompson lf3000Grichuk cf-rf4123
Lamb ph1000Díaz c4011
Muncy 3b3010Hampson 3b-cf3000
Barnes c4000Daza lf3000
Bellinger cf3000

Los Angeles1020000003
Colorado20000300x5

E_Muncy (8), Kershaw (1), Daza (4). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 0. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Smith (16), Freeman (34), Muncy (10), Rodgers (23). 3B_Grichuk (2). HR_T.Turner (16). SB_Muncy (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Kershaw L,7-351-385303
Ferguson11-300001
Reed1-310000
Bickford110002
Colorado
Freeland W,6-7663306
Gilbreath H,9100000
Colomé H,7100000
Bard S,22-24110001

HBP_Freeland (Muncy), Kershaw (Blackmon).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:43. A_47,415 (50,445).

