|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|4
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McMahon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Bryant dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smith dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Lux ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hampson 3b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Daza lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|102
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Colorado
|200
|003
|00x
|—
|5
E_Muncy (8), Kershaw (1), Daza (4). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 0. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Smith (16), Freeman (34), Muncy (10), Rodgers (23). 3B_Grichuk (2). HR_T.Turner (16). SB_Muncy (2).
HBP_Freeland (Muncy), Kershaw (Blackmon).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:43. A_47,415 (50,445).
