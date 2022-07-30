|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|0
|7
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|T.Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Smith dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|a-Lux ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|b-Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|4
|0
|6
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|McMahon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Bryant dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.256
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Hampson 3b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Daza lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Los Angeles
|102
|000
|000_3
|7
|2
|Colorado
|200
|003
|00x_5
|10
|1
a-grounded out for Alberto in the 9th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 9th.
E_Muncy (8), Kershaw (1), Daza (4). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Smith (16), Freeman (34), Muncy (10), Rodgers (23). 3B_Grichuk (2). HR_T.Turner (16), off Freeland. RBIs_Smith (53), T.Turner (73), Alberto (12), Grichuk 3 (49), Díaz (31). SB_Muncy (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Alberto, Barnes, Bellinger); Colorado 3 (Díaz 2, Bryant). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Colorado 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Grichuk. GIDP_Hampson.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Alberto, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, L, 7-3
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|3
|0
|3
|92
|2.66
|Ferguson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Reed
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9.00
|Bickford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.35
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 6-7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|98
|4.63
|Gilbreath, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.60
|Colomé, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.20
|Bard, S, 22-24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.86
Inherited runners-scored_Ferguson 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Muncy), Kershaw (Blackmon).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:43. A_47,415 (50,445).
