Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3437307
Betts rf400001.267
T.Turner ss411101.310
Freeman 1b422001.321
Smith dh401102.262
Alberto 2b302100.253
a-Lux ph100000.302
Thompson lf300001.260
b-Lamb ph100001.237
Muncy 3b301000.162
Barnes c400000.160
Bellinger cf300000.204

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33510406
Blackmon rf311000.271
McMahon 3b000000.234
Bryant dh401002.310
Cron 1b400000.277
Rodgers 2b423001.278
Iglesias ss412001.305
Grichuk cf-rf412300.256
Díaz c401101.239
Hampson 3b-cf300000.244
Daza lf300001.291

Los Angeles102000000_372
Colorado20000300x_5101

a-grounded out for Alberto in the 9th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 9th.

E_Muncy (8), Kershaw (1), Daza (4). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Smith (16), Freeman (34), Muncy (10), Rodgers (23). 3B_Grichuk (2). HR_T.Turner (16), off Freeland. RBIs_Smith (53), T.Turner (73), Alberto (12), Grichuk 3 (49), Díaz (31). SB_Muncy (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Alberto, Barnes, Bellinger); Colorado 3 (Díaz 2, Bryant). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Colorado 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Grichuk. GIDP_Hampson.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Alberto, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, L, 7-351-385303922.66
Ferguson11-300001110.00
Reed1-31000069.00
Bickford110002165.35
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, W, 6-7663306984.63
Gilbreath, H, 9100000103.60
Colomé, H, 710000083.20
Bard, S, 22-24110001161.86

Inherited runners-scored_Ferguson 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Muncy), Kershaw (Blackmon).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:43. A_47,415 (50,445).

