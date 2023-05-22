|Miami
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|Berti lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arraez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cooper 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|2
|4
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Doyle cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Toglia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tovar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Miami
|001
|100
|010
|—
|3
|Colorado
|200
|001
|20x
|—
|5
E_Castro (1). DP_Miami 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Miami 10, Colorado 4. 2B_Cooper (5), Profar 2 (11), Bryant (6), Díaz (9). HR_Díaz (4). SB_Doyle (7).
HBP_Anderson (Segura).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:14. A_20,331 (50,144).
