MiamiColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals363113Totals31575
Berti lf5010Blackmon dh4010
Arraez 2b5021Profar lf4122
Soler dh4000Bryant rf4111
Cooper 1b5010Díaz c3122
De La Cruz rf4240McMahon 3b4000
Segura 3b3000Castro 2b4000
Wendle ss3010Doyle cf2100
Stallings c3112Toglia 1b3000
Hampson cf4010Tovar ss3110

Miami0011000103
Colorado20000120x5

E_Castro (1). DP_Miami 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Miami 10, Colorado 4. 2B_Cooper (5), Profar 2 (11), Bryant (6), Díaz (9). HR_Díaz (4). SB_Doyle (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Cabrera L,3-4653316
Chargois122210
Okert100003
Colorado
Anderson52-382221
Bird W,1-011-300012
Lawrence H,6121100
Johnson S,9-9110001

HBP_Anderson (Segura).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:14. A_20,331 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you