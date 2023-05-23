MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38411426
Berti ss422010.284
Soler rf512201.246
1-Davis pr000000---
Arraez 2b500000.371
Cooper dh511201.242
De La Cruz lf301010.302
Gurriel 1b403000.263
Segura 3b400001.194
Fortes c402000.223
Hampson cf300002.231
a-Wendle ph100001.156

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3157546
Blackmon dh411100.275
Profar lf310010.250
Díaz c413000.345
Grichuk rf311211.344
McMahon 3b300111.216
Castro 2b401101.274
Doyle cf400002.239
Toglia 1b310011.150
Tovar ss301000.218

Miami100002001_4111
Colorado00014000x_570

a-struck out for Hampson in the 9th.

1-ran for Soler in the 9th.

E_Hampson (2). LOB_Miami 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Soler (10), Tovar (11), Blackmon (12), Díaz (10). HR_Soler (13), off Gomber; Cooper (4), off Gomber. RBIs_Soler 2 (29), Cooper 2 (17), Castro (15), Blackmon (18), Grichuk 2 (7), McMahon (19). SB_McMahon (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Fortes, Cooper, Segura, Arraez); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Castro, Profar). RISP_Miami 0 for 7; Colorado 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_Doyle.

DP_Miami 1 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, L, 1-141-344333823.86
Brazoban12-321101343.76
Nardi110011153.22
Barnes100001113.54
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber, W, 4-452-343312756.48
Bird, H, 21-320001152.48
Suter, H, 2230012370.88
Johnson, S, 10-10121101124.95

Inherited runners-scored_Brazoban 2-2. IBB_off Nardi (Grichuk).

Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:28. A_19,470 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you