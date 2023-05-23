|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|2
|6
|Berti ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Soler rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|1-Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Arraez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.371
|Cooper dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|a-Wendle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|4
|6
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.344
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.216
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Doyle cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Toglia 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.150
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Miami
|100
|002
|001_4
|11
|1
|Colorado
|000
|140
|00x_5
|7
|0
a-struck out for Hampson in the 9th.
1-ran for Soler in the 9th.
E_Hampson (2). LOB_Miami 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Soler (10), Tovar (11), Blackmon (12), Díaz (10). HR_Soler (13), off Gomber; Cooper (4), off Gomber. RBIs_Soler 2 (29), Cooper 2 (17), Castro (15), Blackmon (18), Grichuk 2 (7), McMahon (19). SB_McMahon (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Fortes, Cooper, Segura, Arraez); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Castro, Profar). RISP_Miami 0 for 7; Colorado 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_Doyle.
DP_Miami 1 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|82
|3.86
|Brazoban
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|34
|3.76
|Nardi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.22
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.54
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, W, 4-4
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|75
|6.48
|Bird, H, 2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.48
|Suter, H, 2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|0.88
|Johnson, S, 10-10
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4.95
Inherited runners-scored_Brazoban 2-2. IBB_off Nardi (Grichuk).
Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:28. A_19,470 (50,144).
