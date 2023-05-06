ColoradoNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33595Totals32272
Blackmon rf3101Nimmo cf4120
Grichuk lf4110Marte rf3000
Bryant dh3000Lindor ss4021
Cron 1b5010Alonso dh3011
Díaz c4022Pham lf2000
McMahon 3b4000McNeil ph-lf1000
Castro 2b2110Baty 3b4000
Tovar ss4232Canha 1b4010
Doyle cf4010Escobar 2b3000
Guillorme ph1000
Álvarez c2110
Vogelbach ph1000

Colorado1100120005
New York1010000002

DP_Colorado 1, New York 2. LOB_Colorado 8, New York 7. 2B_Tovar (8), Lindor (12). HR_Tovar (2). SF_Blackmon (2). S_Marte (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Gomber W,3-4652223
Bird H,1210013
Johnson S,5-5110002
New York
Megill L,3-242-363334
Nogosek21-312214
Leone110012
Brigham110000

HBP_Megill (Bryant).

Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:38. A_35,692 (42,136).

