|Colorado
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Grichuk lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Marte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Pham lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Castro 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tovar ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Canha 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Doyle cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|110
|012
|000
|—
|5
|New York
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
DP_Colorado 1, New York 2. LOB_Colorado 8, New York 7. 2B_Tovar (8), Lindor (12). HR_Tovar (2). SF_Blackmon (2). S_Marte (1).
HBP_Megill (Bryant).
Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:38. A_35,692 (42,136).
