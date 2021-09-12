|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|1
|12
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Díaz c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Welker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Hampson cf
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.243
|Feltner p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|a-Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Goudeau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|c-Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Chacín p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|3
|3
|9
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.307
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Galvis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Vierling lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|b-Joyce ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.098
|f-Torreyes ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Nola p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.159
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Moniak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.097
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|g-McCutchen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Colorado
|000
|030
|200_5
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|101
|010_4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Gilbreath in the 5th. b-flied out for Vierling in the 6th. c-grounded out for Goudeau in the 7th. d-flied out for Neris in the 7th. e-struck out for Chacín in the 9th. f-sacrificed for Joyce in the 9th. g-grounded out for Kennedy in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Realmuto (23). HR_Hampson (10), off Nola; Hampson (11), off Neris; Harper (32), off Chacín. RBIs_Hampson 5 (32), Realmuto (60), Nola (4), Harper (72). SB_Realmuto (10). S_Torreyes.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Story, McMahon); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius 2, Herrera 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Blackmon 2, Galvis. LIDP_Story.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Segura).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
|81
|11.37
|Gilbreath
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.93
|Goudeau, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|29
|4.18
|Chacín, H, 16
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|3.86
|Estévez, S, 7-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.58
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|10
|83
|4.58
|Brogdon
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.60
|Neris, L, 2-6
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|3.45
|Coonrod
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.68
|Alvarado
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.78
|Kennedy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|6.14
Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-0, Brogdon 1-0, Alvarado 2-0. WP_Goudeau.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:27. A_24,099 (42,792).