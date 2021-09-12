ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35595112
Tapia lf300012.276
Rodgers 2b403000.283
Blackmon rf400002.266
Story ss400002.247
McMahon 3b400002.257
Díaz c422000.236
Welker 1b411000.214
Hampson cf423501.243
Feltner p100001.000
Gilbreath p000000---
a-Ruiz ph100001.222
Goudeau p000000.333
c-Daza ph100000.285
Chacín p000000.000
e-Cron ph100001.273
Estévez p000000---

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3347339
Herrera cf410011.259
Segura 2b401001.296
Harper rf311111.307
Miller 1b400002.228
Realmuto c423100.262
Gregorius ss400003.219
Galvis 3b301010.200
Vierling lf200001.323
b-Joyce ph-lf100000.098
f-Torreyes ph000000.245
Nola p201100.159
Brogdon p000000---
Neris p000000.000
d-Moniak ph100000.097
Coonrod p000000.000
Alvarado p000000---
Kennedy p000000---
g-McCutchen ph100000.222

Colorado000030200_590
Philadelphia100101010_470

a-struck out for Gilbreath in the 5th. b-flied out for Vierling in the 6th. c-grounded out for Goudeau in the 7th. d-flied out for Neris in the 7th. e-struck out for Chacín in the 9th. f-sacrificed for Joyce in the 9th. g-grounded out for Kennedy in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Realmuto (23). HR_Hampson (10), off Nola; Hampson (11), off Neris; Harper (32), off Chacín. RBIs_Hampson 5 (32), Realmuto (60), Nola (4), Harper (72). SB_Realmuto (10). S_Torreyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Story, McMahon); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius 2, Herrera 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Blackmon 2, Galvis. LIDP_Story.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Segura).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Feltner32-3422368111.37
Gilbreath1-30000013.93
Goudeau, W, 1-0211102294.18
Chacín, H, 16211101243.86
Estévez, S, 7-1211000074.58
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola51-3533010834.58
Brogdon2-30000063.60
Neris, L, 2-6122200143.45
Coonrod2-310011213.68
Alvarado1-30000063.78
Kennedy110001196.14

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-0, Brogdon 1-0, Alvarado 2-0. WP_Goudeau.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:27. A_24,099 (42,792).

