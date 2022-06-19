San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals364104310
Profar lf501002.249
Cronenworth 2b422010.255
Machado 3b412211.329
Voit dh412111.239
Hosmer 1b401002.288
Mazara rf400102.311
Alfaro c401000.282
Grisham cf300001.185
Kim ss401001.222

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3359525
Joe lf400002.268
Daza cf411000.331
Blackmon dh422200.271
Cron 1b411201.291
Rodgers 2b400000.244
McMahon 3b313110.238
Iglesias ss401001.299
Grichuk rf401000.259
Serven c200011.321

San Diego001030000_4100
Colorado20002001x_590

LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Alfaro (8), Cronenworth (17), Voit (11), Kim (11), Blackmon (12), Iglesias (14). HR_Machado (12), off Márquez; Cron (17), off Martinez; Blackmon (11), off Martinez; McMahon (5), off García. RBIs_Voit (30), Machado 2 (46), Mazara (10), Cron 2 (51), Blackmon 2 (37), McMahon (33).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Voit, Mazara 2, Alfaro, Hosmer, Kim); Colorado 4 (Joe 4). RISP_San Diego 3 for 13; Colorado 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Mazara, Serven. GIDP_Kim.

DP_Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez584421774.03
Wilson100002123.60
Crismatt100001101.39
García, L, 4-4111101173.20
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez584427936.16
Chacín210001156.12
Colomé, W, 2-0100001102.13
Bard, S, 14-16110011181.98

HBP_Chacín (Grisham).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:42. A_38,768 (50,445).

