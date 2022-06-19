|San Diego
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Blackmon dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Serven c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|001
|030
|000
|—
|4
|Colorado
|200
|020
|01x
|—
|5
DP_San Diego 0, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Alfaro (8), Cronenworth (17), Voit (11), Kim (11), Blackmon (12), Iglesias (14). HR_Machado (12), Cron (17), Blackmon (11), McMahon (5).
HBP_Chacín (Grisham).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:42. A_38,768 (50,445).
