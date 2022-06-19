San DiegoColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals364104Totals33595
Profar lf5010Joe lf4000
Cronenworth 2b4220Daza cf4110
Machado 3b4122Blackmon dh4222
Voit dh4121Cron 1b4112
Hosmer 1b4010Rodgers 2b4000
Mazara rf4001McMahon 3b3131
Alfaro c4010Iglesias ss4010
Grisham cf3000Grichuk rf4010
Kim ss4010Serven c2000

San Diego0010300004
Colorado20002001x5

DP_San Diego 0, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Alfaro (8), Cronenworth (17), Voit (11), Kim (11), Blackmon (12), Iglesias (14). HR_Machado (12), Cron (17), Blackmon (11), McMahon (5).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Martinez584421
Wilson100002
Crismatt100001
García L,4-4111101
Colorado
Márquez584427
Chacín210001
Colomé W,2-0100001
Bard S,14-16110011

HBP_Chacín (Grisham).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:42. A_38,768 (50,445).

