ColoradoSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35585Totals32353
Joe dh4221La Stella dh5000
Daza lf5020Yastrzemski cf2100
Cron 1b3001Flores 1b4132
Rodgers 2b4000Pederson lf4110
Iglesias ss4110Crawford ss2000
Grichuk rf-cf3120Estrada ph-2b2000
Montero 3b4000Longoria 3b3000
McMahon 3b0000González rf3011
Hampson cf2000Walton 2b-ss4000
Blackmon ph-rf2113Casali c2000
Díaz c4000Ruf ph1000

Colorado1010030005
San Francisco3000000003

E_Crawford (7). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Joe (9), Grichuk (6). HR_Joe (5), Blackmon (9), Flores (7). SB_Joe (3), Hampson (2). SF_Cron (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Márquez W,2-5643347
Kinley H,10110001
Colomé H,4100001
Bard S,12-14100002
San Francisco
Rodón442215
Brebbia110001
Littell L,1-2 H,31-322200
Álvarez BS,0-22-311101
Long300011

HBP_Márquez (Casali). WP_Márquez.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:13. A_24,785 (41,915).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you