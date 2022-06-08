|Colorado
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Joe dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|La Stella dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Daza lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Yastrzemski cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf-cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Estrada ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|González rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Walton 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|101
|003
|000
|—
|5
|San Francisco
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
E_Crawford (7). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Joe (9), Grichuk (6). HR_Joe (5), Blackmon (9), Flores (7). SB_Joe (3), Hampson (2). SF_Cron (2).
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Márquez (Casali). WP_Márquez.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:13. A_24,785 (41,915).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
