|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|2
|8
|Joe dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Daza lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Grichuk rf-cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|McMahon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|b-Blackmon ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.246
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|4
|11
|La Stella dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Yastrzemski cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.275
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|a-Estrada ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|González rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.322
|Walton 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|c-Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Colorado
|101
|003
|000_5
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|300
|000
|000_3
|5
|1
a-lined out for Crawford in the 5th. b-homered for Hampson in the 6th. c-struck out for Casali in the 9th.
E_Crawford (7). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Joe (9), Grichuk (6). HR_Joe (5), off Rodón; Blackmon (9), off Álvarez; Flores (7), off Márquez. RBIs_Joe (14), Cron (41), Blackmon 3 (29), Flores 2 (33), González (20). SB_Joe (3), Hampson (2). SF_Cron.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Díaz); San Francisco 3 (Estrada 2, Walton). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Montero, Crawford.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, W, 2-5
|6
|4
|3
|3
|4
|7
|105
|6.49
|Kinley, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.78
|Colomé, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.79
|Bard, S, 12-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.42
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|98
|3.51
|Brebbia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.00
|Littell, L, 1-2, H, 3
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|5.40
|Álvarez, BS, 0-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|5.02
|Long
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|2.35
Inherited runners-scored_Álvarez 2-2. HBP_Márquez (Casali). WP_Márquez.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:13. A_24,785 (41,915).
