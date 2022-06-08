ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3558528
Joe dh422111.267
Daza lf502001.331
Cron 1b300101.291
Rodgers 2b400001.260
Iglesias ss411001.313
Grichuk rf-cf312010.273
Montero 3b400001.250
McMahon 3b000000.240
Hampson cf200001.237
b-Blackmon ph-rf211300.246
Díaz c400001.195

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32353411
La Stella dh500002.214
Yastrzemski cf210021.275
Flores 1b413200.266
Pederson lf411000.270
Crawford ss200000.220
a-Estrada ph-2b200000.272
Longoria 3b300012.229
González rf301111.322
Walton 2b-ss400002.205
Casali c200002.244
c-Ruf ph100001.217

Colorado101003000_580
San Francisco300000000_351

a-lined out for Crawford in the 5th. b-homered for Hampson in the 6th. c-struck out for Casali in the 9th.

E_Crawford (7). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Joe (9), Grichuk (6). HR_Joe (5), off Rodón; Blackmon (9), off Álvarez; Flores (7), off Márquez. RBIs_Joe (14), Cron (41), Blackmon 3 (29), Flores 2 (33), González (20). SB_Joe (3), Hampson (2). SF_Cron.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Díaz); San Francisco 3 (Estrada 2, Walton). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Montero, Crawford.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, W, 2-56433471056.49
Kinley, H, 10110001190.78
Colomé, H, 4100001142.79
Bard, S, 12-14100002102.42
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón442215983.51
Brebbia110001123.00
Littell, L, 1-2, H, 31-322200135.40
Álvarez, BS, 0-22-311101125.02
Long300011412.35

Inherited runners-scored_Álvarez 2-2. HBP_Márquez (Casali). WP_Márquez.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:13. A_24,785 (41,915).

