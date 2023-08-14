|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|1
|11
|Carroll rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.270
|Lewis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.160
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|1
|13
|Blackmon dh-rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Tovar ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.205
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Toglia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.155
|a-Trejo ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Lawrence p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Montero 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|Arizona
|110
|002
|000_4
|5
|0
|Colorado
|000
|011
|04x_6
|11
|0
a-singled for Toglia in the 8th.
LOB_Arizona 2, Colorado 5. 2B_Walker (34), Thomas (14), Moreno (12), Tovar (27), Rodgers (1). HR_Walker (25), off Flexen; Montero (5), off Kelly; Tovar (13), off Kelly. RBIs_Walker 3 (76), Moreno (29), Montero (20), Tovar (53), Rodgers 2 (4), Jones (30), Trejo (20).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Carroll, Lewis); Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Montero, Jones). RISP_Arizona 1 for 4; Colorado 4 for 8.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|11
|92
|3.05
|M.Castro, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.86
|Mantiply, L, 1-1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|7.20
|McGough, BS, 9-14
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.76
|Nelson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.16
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen
|6
|5
|4
|4
|1
|6
|83
|7.78
|Suter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.47
|Koch, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.64
|Lawrence, S, 10-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.76
Inherited runners-scored_McGough 3-3, Nelson 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi.
T_2:19. A_24,157 (50,144).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.