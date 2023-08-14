ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32454111
Carroll rf310012.269
Marte 2b400002.278
Gurriel Jr. lf411000.257
Walker 1b412301.270
Lewis dh400002.162
Peterson 3b400003.160
Thomas cf311000.237
Moreno c301100.274
Perdomo ss300001.267

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals346116113
Blackmon dh-rf312010.271
Tovar ss423101.260
McMahon 3b411003.250
Díaz c400001.263
Rodgers 2b412201.205
Jones lf401101.267
Toglia rf300003.155
a-Trejo ph101100.253
Lawrence p000000---
Montero 1b411100.194
Doyle cf300003.194

Arizona110002000_450
Colorado00001104x_6110

a-singled for Toglia in the 8th.

LOB_Arizona 2, Colorado 5. 2B_Walker (34), Thomas (14), Moreno (12), Tovar (27), Rodgers (1). HR_Walker (25), off Flexen; Montero (5), off Kelly; Tovar (13), off Kelly. RBIs_Walker 3 (76), Moreno (29), Montero (20), Tovar (53), Rodgers 2 (4), Jones (30), Trejo (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Carroll, Lewis); Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Montero, Jones). RISP_Arizona 1 for 4; Colorado 4 for 8.

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly6522111923.05
M.Castro, H, 11100002143.86
Mantiply, L, 1-1033300117.20
McGough, BS, 9-141-321100124.76
Nelson2-31000053.16
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen654416837.78
Suter100000102.47
Koch, W, 2-0100002111.64
Lawrence, S, 10-14100003152.76

Inherited runners-scored_McGough 3-3, Nelson 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi.

T_2:19. A_24,157 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you