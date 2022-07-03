|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|3
|6
|Rojas 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.251
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Varsho rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|B.Kennedy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Hager 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Hummel dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.183
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Herrera c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|a-Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|3
|4
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Daza cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Grichuk rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Cron dh
|4
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|.298
|Rodgers 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Montero 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Arizona
|010
|040
|000_5
|11
|0
|Colorado
|000
|003
|03x_6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 9, Colorado 4. 2B_Rojas (8). HR_Peralta (11), off Kuhl; Cron (18), off Gallen; Cron (19), off Ramirez. RBIs_Hummel (10), Peralta 4 (35), Cron 6 (64). SB_Perdomo (2), Hummel (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Varsho 2, Herrera, Rojas 2); Colorado 1 (Montero). RISP_Arizona 1 for 7; Colorado 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Díaz. GIDP_Peralta, McMahon.
DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker); Colorado 1 (Montero, Iglesias, Montero).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|95
|3.40
|Mantiply, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.20
|I.Kennedy, H, 9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.58
|Ramirez, L, 2-2, BS, 0-2
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|11
|5.45
|Nelson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.78
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl
|5
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|81
|3.83
|Stephenson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.57
|Gilbreath
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.03
|Bird, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.93
|Bard, S, 16-18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|2.05
Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 1-0, Gilbreath 2-0. IBB_off Bard (Peralta).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:09. A_33,479 (50,445).
