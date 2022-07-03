ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38511536
Rojas 3b512002.263
Thomas cf411011.251
Peralta lf412410.251
Walker 1b401010.207
Varsho rf511002.234
B.Kennedy 2b401000.150
Hager 2b000000.250
Hummel dh401100.183
Perdomo ss401000.198
Herrera c311000.195
a-Marte ph100001.263

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3168634
Joe lf400001.273
Daza cf423000.315
Blackmon rf411002.269
Grichuk rf000000.255
Cron dh422600.298
Rodgers 2b200020.262
McMahon 3b300010.237
Iglesias ss401000.290
Díaz c300000.212
Montero 1b311001.185

Arizona010040000_5110
Colorado00000303x_680

a-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 9, Colorado 4. 2B_Rojas (8). HR_Peralta (11), off Kuhl; Cron (18), off Gallen; Cron (19), off Ramirez. RBIs_Hummel (10), Peralta 4 (35), Cron 6 (64). SB_Perdomo (2), Hummel (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Varsho 2, Herrera, Rojas 2); Colorado 1 (Montero). RISP_Arizona 1 for 7; Colorado 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Díaz. GIDP_Peralta, McMahon.

DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker); Colorado 1 (Montero, Iglesias, Montero).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen643324953.40
Mantiply, H, 7110000101.20
I.Kennedy, H, 91-30000073.58
Ramirez, L, 2-2, BS, 0-2033310115.45
Nelson2-30000041.78
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl575512813.83
Stephenson2-31000086.57
Gilbreath11-320002234.03
Bird, W, 1-010000091.93
Bard, S, 16-18110022212.05

Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 1-0, Gilbreath 2-0. IBB_off Bard (Peralta).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:09. A_33,479 (50,445).

