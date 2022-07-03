ArizonaColorado
Totals385115Totals31686
Rojas 3b5120Joe lf4000
Thomas cf4110Daza cf4230
Peralta lf4124Blackmon rf4110
Walker 1b4010Grichuk rf0000
Varsho rf5110Cron dh4226
B.Kennedy 2b4010Rodgers 2b2000
Hager 2b0000McMahon 3b3000
Hummel dh4011Iglesias ss4010
Perdomo ss4010Díaz c3000
Herrera c3110Montero 1b3110
Marte ph1000

Arizona0100400005
Colorado00000303x6

DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Colorado 4. 2B_Rojas (8). HR_Peralta (11), Cron 2 (19). SB_Perdomo (2), Hummel (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Gallen643324
Mantiply H,7110000
I.Kennedy H,91-300000
Ramirez L,2-2 BS,0-2033310
Nelson2-300000
Colorado
Kuhl575512
Stephenson2-310000
Gilbreath11-320002
Bird W,1-0100000
Bard S,16-18110022

Ramirez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:09. A_33,479 (50,445).

