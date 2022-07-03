|Arizona
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|Rojas 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Daza cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cron dh
|4
|2
|2
|6
|B.Kennedy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hager 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hummel dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Montero 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|010
|040
|000
|—
|5
|Colorado
|000
|003
|03x
|—
|6
DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Colorado 4. 2B_Rojas (8). HR_Peralta (11), Cron 2 (19). SB_Perdomo (2), Hummel (3).
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
Ramirez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:09. A_33,479 (50,445).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
