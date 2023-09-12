|Chicago
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|Morel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Bryant dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Happ lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jones lf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|McMahon 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Suzuki rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Montero 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trejo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Crw-Armstrong cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Goodman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madrigal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tovar ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doyle cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Chicago
|020
|002
|000
|—
|4
|Colorado
|000
|401
|10x
|—
|6
DP_Chicago 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Colorado 10. 2B_Madrigal (16), Montero (13), Doyle (13). 3B_Swanson (3). HR_Suzuki (17), Bryant (9). SB_Hoerner (39).
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Assad (Trejo), Lawrence (Madrigal). WP_Little.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Tom Hanahan.
T_2:55. A_32,058 (50,144).
