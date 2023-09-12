ChicagoColorado
Totals334104Totals33696
Morel dh4000Blackmon rf4000
Hoerner 2b5020Bryant dh4223
Happ lf2000Jones lf5001
Bellinger 1b4010Díaz c5031
Swanson ss3220McMahon 3b2100
Suzuki rf4233Montero 1b4020
Gomes c3010Rodgers 2b3100
Tauchman ph1000Trejo ss2100
Crw-Armstrong cf4001Goodman ph1000
Madrigal 3b3010Tovar ss0000
Doyle cf3121

Chicago0200020004
Colorado00040110x6

DP_Chicago 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Colorado 10. 2B_Madrigal (16), Montero (13), Doyle (13). 3B_Swanson (3). HR_Suzuki (17), Bryant (9). SB_Hoerner (39).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Assad31-354444
Little2-310010
Boxberger100000
Palencia L,5-2232213
Wesneski100001
Colorado
Flexen51-393325
Bird W,3-312-311101
Mears H,1100010
Lawrence S,11-17100012

HBP_Assad (Trejo), Lawrence (Madrigal). WP_Little.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Tom Hanahan.

T_2:55. A_32,058 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

