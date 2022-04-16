ChicagoColorado
Totals375135Totals346116
Ortega rf4011Joe 1b4010
Madrigal 2b4110Blackmon rf3010
Contreras c5131Bryant lf4120
Happ lf4010Cron dh4111
Schwindel dh5010McMahon 3b4120
Villar 3b3221Díaz c4020
Heyward cf2110Hilliard cf4112
Suzuki ph0000Hampson 2b3100
Wisdom 1b2021Trejo ss4113
Rivas 1b2011
Frazier ph1000
Hermosillo cf1000
Hoerner ss4000

Chicago0210100015
Colorado00051000x6

E_Hampson (1). DP_Chicago 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Chicago 12, Colorado 6. 2B_Contreras 2 (3), Madrigal (1), Wisdom 2 (2), Villar (2), Blackmon (2), McMahon (3), Hilliard (1), Díaz (3). HR_Trejo (1), Cron (3). SF_Villar (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Stroman L,0-1465514
Martin131112
Effross12-310002
Norris11-310001
Colorado
Márquez41-3104413
Blach W,1-012-300011
Colomé H,1100011
Estévez H,22-310030
Kinley H,11-300001
Bard S,3-4121101

WP_Bard.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:26. A_35,450 (50,445).

