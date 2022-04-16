|Chicago
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|13
|5
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|Ortega rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Joe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Bryant lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Schwindel dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Villar 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Heyward cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hilliard cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Suzuki ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Wisdom 1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Trejo ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosillo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|021
|010
|001
|—
|5
|Colorado
|000
|510
|00x
|—
|6
E_Hampson (1). DP_Chicago 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Chicago 12, Colorado 6. 2B_Contreras 2 (3), Madrigal (1), Wisdom 2 (2), Villar (2), Blackmon (2), McMahon (3), Hilliard (1), Díaz (3). HR_Trejo (1), Cron (3). SF_Villar (1).
|4
|10
|4
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Bard.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:26. A_35,450 (50,445).
