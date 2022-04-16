ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37513567
Ortega rf401111.143
Madrigal 2b411010.174
Contreras c513101.389
Happ lf401012.429
Schwindel dh501000.269
Villar 3b322111.357
Heyward cf211001.286
a-Suzuki ph000010.368
Wisdom 1b202100.130
Rivas 1b201100.500
b-Frazier ph100000.143
Hermosillo cf100010.000
Hoerner ss400001.190

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34611629
Joe 1b401002.321
Blackmon rf301010.154
Bryant lf412001.379
Cron dh411101.310
McMahon 3b412001.250
Díaz c402000.360
Hilliard cf411202.222
Hampson 2b310011.111
Trejo ss411301.250

Chicago021010001_5130
Colorado00051000x_6111

a-intentionally walked for Heyward in the 5th. b-flied out for Rivas in the 5th.

E_Hampson (1). LOB_Chicago 12, Colorado 6. 2B_Contreras 2 (3), Madrigal (1), Wisdom 2 (2), Villar (2), Blackmon (2), McMahon (3), Hilliard (1), Díaz (3). HR_Trejo (1), off Stroman; Cron (3), off Martin. RBIs_Rivas (1), Ortega (1), Contreras (2), Villar (1), Wisdom (4), Hilliard 2 (2), Trejo 3 (3), Cron (7). CS_Blackmon (1). SF_Villar.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 8 (Villar, Frazier 2, Hermosillo, Heyward, Contreras 2, Happ); Colorado 3 (Cron, Hilliard, Trejo). RISP_Chicago 5 for 15; Colorado 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Hoerner. GIDP_Hoerner.

DP_Chicago 1 (Contreras, Madrigal, Contreras); Colorado 1 (Trejo, Hampson, Joe).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman, L, 0-1465514806.00
Martin131112233.38
Effross12-310002260.00
Norris11-310001207.36
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez41-3104413823.97
Blach, W, 1-012-300011210.00
Colomé, H, 1100011133.38
Estévez, H, 22-310030290.00
Kinley, H, 11-30000130.00
Bard, S, 3-4121101154.50

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-0, Blach 3-1, Kinley 3-0. IBB_off Blach (Suzuki). WP_Bard. PB_Contreras (1).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:26. A_35,450 (50,445).

