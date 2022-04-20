|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|2
|5
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.159
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.471
|Gregorius ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-Camargo ph-ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.192
|b-Stott ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|4
|6
|Joe dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.349
|Blackmon rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Daza cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Bryant lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.359
|Cron 1b
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.326
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.306
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Philadelphia
|100
|102
|010_5
|11
|0
|Colorado
|000
|300
|30x_6
|8
|0
a-singled for Gregorius in the 4th. b-struck out for Vierling in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 5, Colorado 6. 2B_Realmuto (2). 3B_Hoskins (1). HR_Schwarber (3), off Blach; Cron (6), off Familia. RBIs_Harper (10), Vierling (4), Schwarber 3 (7), Cron 4 (14), Grichuk (5), Díaz (5). SF_Cron. S_Blackmon.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Segura 2); Colorado 2 (McMahon, Iglesias). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 5; Colorado 3 for 7.
GIDP_Vierling, Bohm, Schwarber, Harper.
DP_Colorado 4 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|90
|3.57
|Domínguez, L, 1-1, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|5.06
|Familia, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|3.00
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|87
|7.71
|Blach, BS, 1-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|2.70
|Lawrence, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|1.29
|Colomé, H, 2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3.86
|Bard, S, 5-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 2-2. HBP_Freeland (Gregorius).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:02. A_23,800 (50,445).
