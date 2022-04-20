PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34511525
Segura 2b400011.250
Hoskins 1b411001.243
Harper dh401100.222
Castellanos rf400000.267
Realmuto c423000.333
Schwarber lf412301.159
Bohm 3b310011.471
Gregorius ss000000.286
a-Camargo ph-ss302000.310
Vierling cf302100.192
b-Stott ph100001.133

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3068646
Joe dh401001.349
Blackmon rf221010.229
Daza cf000000.500
Bryant lf422001.359
Cron 1b211411.326
McMahon 3b300011.200
Rodgers 2b410001.105
Grichuk cf-rf401100.308
Díaz c301110.306
Iglesias ss401001.286

Philadelphia100102010_5110
Colorado00030030x_680

a-singled for Gregorius in the 4th. b-struck out for Vierling in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Colorado 6. 2B_Realmuto (2). 3B_Hoskins (1). HR_Schwarber (3), off Blach; Cron (6), off Familia. RBIs_Harper (10), Vierling (4), Schwarber 3 (7), Cron 4 (14), Grichuk (5), Díaz (5). SF_Cron. S_Blackmon.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Segura 2); Colorado 2 (McMahon, Iglesias). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 5; Colorado 3 for 7.

GIDP_Vierling, Bohm, Schwarber, Harper.

DP_Colorado 4 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson663323903.57
Domínguez, L, 1-1, H, 22-312211255.06
Familia, BS, 0-11-311101103.00
Bellatti100011170.00
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland562213877.71
Blach, BS, 1-2132200152.70
Lawrence, W, 1-0100011111.29
Colomé, H, 212110083.86
Bard, S, 5-6100001123.00

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 2-2. HBP_Freeland (Gregorius).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:02. A_23,800 (50,445).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

