ColoradoTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals426144Totals36494
Joe dh5121Semien 2b5010
Blackmon rf5000Seager ss5110
Nuñez c1000Garver c3010
Bryant lf5220García cf3122
Cron 1b5122Lowe 1b4011
Rodgers 2b4010Ibáñez dh4010
McMahon 3b3000Solak lf3000
Grichuk cf-rf4110Miller ph-3b1000
Díaz c4020K.Calhoun rf4000
Hilliard pr-cf1000Culberson 3b3110
Iglesias ss5141W.Calhoun ph1111
White lf0000

Colorado10000011126
Texas00012000104

E_Kinley (1), Rodgers (0), Culberson (1), Seager (2). DP_Colorado 2, Texas 1. LOB_Colorado 12, Texas 7. 2B_Bryant (2), Díaz (2), Iglesias (1), Lowe (1). 3B_Cron (1). HR_Cron (2), Joe (2), W.Calhoun (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Gomber42-343324
Lawrence1-310010
Kinley110002
Estévez110000
Colomé110000
Bard W,1-0111101
Goudeau S,1-1100011
Texas
Hearn481116
Abreu100000
Santana H,2110000
Bush H,1111001
Martin BS,0-12-311010
Patton1-300000
Barlow111103
Holland L,0-1122101

Abreu pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Hearn (McMahon), Abreu (Grichuk), Bush (McMahon). WP_Bush.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_4:01. A_35,052 (40,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

