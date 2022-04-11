ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals426144211
Joe dh512112.313
Blackmon rf500002.071
Nuñez c100000.000
Bryant lf522001.333
Cron 1b512201.353
Rodgers 2b401011.133
McMahon 3b300002.214
Grichuk cf-rf411001.300
Díaz c402000.385
1-Hilliard pr-cf100001.200
Iglesias ss514100.455

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3649448
Semien 2b501000.111
Seager ss511002.389
Garver c301021.250
García cf312220.214
Lowe 1b401101.400
Ibáñez dh401000.176
Solak lf300002.333
a-Miller ph-3b100001.333
K.Calhoun rf400000.111
Culberson 3b311001.400
b-W.Calhoun ph111100.111
White lf000000.000

Colorado1000001112_6141
Texas0001200010_492

a-struck out for Solak in the 9th. b-homered for Culberson in the 9th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.

E_Kinley (1), Rodgers (0), Culberson (1), Seager (2). LOB_Colorado 12, Texas 7. 2B_Bryant (2), Díaz (2), Iglesias (1), Lowe (1). 3B_Cron (1). HR_Cron (2), off Barlow; Joe (2), off Holland; W.Calhoun (1), off Bard. RBIs_Cron 2 (4), Iglesias (2), Joe (3), Lowe (5), García 2 (3), W.Calhoun (1). CS_García (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (Grichuk 3, Bryant 2, Díaz); Texas 4 (Lowe 2, Solak, Culberson, García). RISP_Colorado 3 for 16; Texas 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_Díaz, García, Seager.

DP_Colorado 2 (Cron, McMahon, Cron; McMahon, Rodgers, Cron); Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber42-343324785.79
Lawrence1-310010130.00
Kinley110002130.00
Estévez110000120.00
Colomé110000175.40
Bard, W, 1-0111101174.50
Goudeau, S, 1-1100011170.00
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hearn481116762.25
Abreu100000150.00
Santana, H, 2110000122.70
Bush, H, 1111001280.00
Martin, BS, 0-12-311010116.75
Patton1-30000030.00
Barlow111103164.50
Holland, L, 0-1122101169.00

Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 2-2, Santana 1-0, Patton 1-0. HBP_Hearn (McMahon), Abreu (Grichuk), Bush (McMahon). WP_Bush.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_4:01. A_35,052 (40,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you