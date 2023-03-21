COLORADO (25-8)
Vonleh 6-10 0-0 12, Miller 6-12 4-4 17, Formann 3-11 2-2 9, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Sherrod 5-17 4-7 14, McLeod 0-0 0-0 0, Whittaker 0-0 0-0 0, Sadler 2-7 0-0 5, Wetta 1-4 2-2 4, Totals 23-63 12-15 61
DUKE (26-7)
Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Balogun 5-9 2-2 14, Day-Wilson 1-9 2-4 4, Richardson 4-12 0-0 10, Taylor 3-14 2-2 8, Corosdale 0-1 0-0 0, Heide 1-3 2-2 4, de Jesus 3-5 2-2 9, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Oliver 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 19-60 10-12 53
|Colorado
|21
|11
|7
|11
|11
|—
|61
|Duke
|11
|15
|17
|7
|3
|—
|53
3-Point Goals_Colorado 3-11 (Miller 1-1, Formann 1-5, Jones 0-1, Sherrod 0-3, Sadler 1-1), Duke 5-23 (Balogun 2-5, Day-Wilson 0-4, Richardson 2-5, Taylor 0-5, de Jesus 1-3, Jackson 0-1). Assists_Colorado 9 (Miller 3, Sherrod 3), Duke 10 (Taylor 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Colorado 44 (Miller 14), Duke 35 (Taylor 10). Total Fouls_Colorado 18, Duke 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,904.
