FGFTReb
COLORADO (25-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Vonleh296-100-01-61412
Miller446-124-45-143217
Formann373-112-20-1139
Jones170-20-00-2100
Sherrod355-174-70-63414
McLeod160-00-00-1030
Whittaker00-00-00-0000
Sadler162-70-00-1005
Wetta311-42-21-5024
Team00-00-04-8000
Totals22523-6312-1511-4491861

Percentages: FG 36.508, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Miller 1-1, Formann 1-5, Sadler 1-1, Jones 0-1, Sherrod 0-3)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 23 (Sherrod 6, Vonleh 4, Formann 4, Wetta 3, Miller 2, Jones 2, McLeod 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Formann 2, Sherrod 2, Sadler 2, Wetta 2, Vonleh 1, Miller 1, Jones 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
DUKE (26-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown300-20-00-3040
Balogun365-92-21-40214
Day-Wilson241-92-40-1044
Richardson394-120-02-81110
Taylor343-142-22-10838
Corosdale100-10-00-0010
Heide151-32-20-2004
de Jesus183-52-20-0029
Jackson60-10-01-3000
Oliver132-40-00-3104
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals22519-6010-126-35101753

Percentages: FG 31.667, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Balogun 2-5, Richardson 2-5, de Jesus 1-3, Day-Wilson 0-4, Taylor 0-5, Jackson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Brown 2, Balogun 1, Richardson 1, Heide 1, Oliver 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Brown 4, Day-Wilson 4, Balogun 3, Taylor 3, Heide 2, Jackson 2, Richardson 1, de Jesus 1, Oliver 1)

Steals: 17 (Taylor 10, Balogun 2, Richardson 2, Brown 1, de Jesus 1, Oliver 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Colorado21117111161
Duke1115177353

A_1,904

Officials_Bill Larance, Carla Fountain, Lisa Jones

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you