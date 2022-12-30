|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLORADO (11-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Vonleh
|27
|4-9
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|2
|10
|Miller
|37
|6-9
|1-2
|0-8
|4
|1
|14
|Formann
|19
|3-8
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|3
|7
|Jones
|24
|3-6
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|1
|6
|Sherrod
|31
|3-10
|4-4
|0-1
|6
|3
|10
|Whittaker
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|0
|Sadler
|24
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|3
|Wetta
|23
|3-5
|3-4
|0-0
|2
|1
|12
|Wynn
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-52
|10-13
|7-26
|15
|17
|64
Percentages: FG 46.154, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Wetta 3-4, Miller 1-3, Formann 1-5, Sadler 1-1, Sherrod 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Miller 3, Jones 1, Sadler 1, Sherrod 1, Vonleh 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Miller 3, Sherrod 3, Vonleh 3, Sadler 2, Team 2, Formann 1, Whittaker 1)
Steals: 14 (Sadler 6, Miller 3, Sherrod 2, Wetta 2, Jones 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON (9-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Daniels
|21
|4-7
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|9
|Schwartz
|37
|4-6
|3-4
|2-4
|3
|1
|12
|Van Dyke
|26
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|7
|Noble
|32
|5-9
|0-0
|1-6
|5
|2
|14
|Oliver
|23
|0-2
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|0
|0
|Grothaus
|17
|2-4
|1-2
|3-4
|1
|3
|5
|Rees
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Brown
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Ladine
|20
|1-7
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|0
|2
|Stines
|12
|1-4
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-50
|7-10
|11-32
|14
|13
|56
Percentages: FG 42.000, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Noble 4-6, Schwartz 1-3, Van Dyke 1-5, Brown 1-2, Grothaus 0-1, Ladine 0-5, Stines 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Noble 3, Stines 2, Ladine 1, Van Dyke 1)
Turnovers: 22 (Daniels 6, Van Dyke 4, Oliver 3, Schwartz 3, Grothaus 2, Ladine 1, Noble 1, Rees 1, Team 1)
Steals: 6 (Schwartz 2, Van Dyke 2, Daniels 1, Noble 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Colorado
|20
|18
|15
|11
|—
|64
|Washington
|14
|9
|16
|17
|—
|56
A_2,318
Officials_Tyler Trimble, Benny Luna, Michol Murray
