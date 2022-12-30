FGFTReb
COLORADO (11-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Vonleh274-92-31-21210
Miller376-91-20-84114
Formann193-80-02-3237
Jones243-60-02-6016
Sherrod313-104-40-16310
Whittaker80-20-01-1030
Sadler241-20-00-3033
Wetta233-53-40-02112
Wynn71-10-00-0002
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20024-5210-137-26151764

Percentages: FG 46.154, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Wetta 3-4, Miller 1-3, Formann 1-5, Sadler 1-1, Sherrod 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Miller 3, Jones 1, Sadler 1, Sherrod 1, Vonleh 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Miller 3, Sherrod 3, Vonleh 3, Sadler 2, Team 2, Formann 1, Whittaker 1)

Steals: 14 (Sadler 6, Miller 3, Sherrod 2, Wetta 2, Jones 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
WASHINGTON (9-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Daniels214-71-21-4129
Schwartz374-63-42-43112
Van Dyke263-80-00-1017
Noble325-90-01-65214
Oliver230-20-00-5100
Grothaus172-41-23-4135
Rees20-10-00-0010
Brown101-20-00-1123
Ladine201-70-01-3202
Stines121-42-21-1014
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20021-507-1011-32141356

Percentages: FG 42.000, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Noble 4-6, Schwartz 1-3, Van Dyke 1-5, Brown 1-2, Grothaus 0-1, Ladine 0-5, Stines 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Noble 3, Stines 2, Ladine 1, Van Dyke 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Daniels 6, Van Dyke 4, Oliver 3, Schwartz 3, Grothaus 2, Ladine 1, Noble 1, Rees 1, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (Schwartz 2, Van Dyke 2, Daniels 1, Noble 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Colorado2018151164
Washington149161756

A_2,318

Officials_Tyler Trimble, Benny Luna, Michol Murray

