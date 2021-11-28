FGFTReb
COLORADO (7-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tuitele261-43-42-3205
Finau264-70-25-60210
Formann112-53-30-0038
Hollingshed307-102-20-102318
Sherrod251-90-00-1502
Miller184-93-44-41211
Singer10-00-00-0010
Blacksten50-20-01-1000
Jones171-40-00-2213
Sadler153-41-21-1218
Gerber10-00-00-0000
Taylor10-00-00-1000
Wetta241-40-01-1212
Team00-00-04-7000
Totals20024-5812-1718-37161467

Percentages: FG 41.379, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Finau 2-5, Hollingshed 2-3, Formann 1-3, Jones 1-3, Sadler 1-2, Sherrod 0-2, Wetta 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hollingshed 2)

Turnovers: 9 (Hollingshed 3, Sherrod 2, Miller 2, Finau 1, Taylor 1)

Steals: 16 (Wetta 5, Sherrod 4, Sadler 2, Tuitele 1, Finau 1, Formann 1, Hollingshed 1, Miller 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
WISCONSIN (2-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stapleton173-50-01-4056
Hilliard346-80-00-24012
Nelson371-30-03-7322
Pospisilova374-120-00-21110
Schramek315-100-11-43211
Stauffacher122-40-00-1116
Douglass10-00-00-0000
Duckett60-12-31-1002
Ellew161-70-00-2022
Luehring70-10-00-0000
Djurstrom10-00-00-0000
Leuzinger10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-05-5000
Totals20022-512-411-28121351

Percentages: FG 43.137, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Pospisilova 2-7, Stauffacher 2-4, Schramek 1-3, Nelson 0-2, Duckett 0-1, Ellew 0-5, Luehring 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Pospisilova 2, Nelson 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Pospisilova 5, Hilliard 3, Nelson 3, Stapleton 2, Ellew 2, Schramek 1, Stauffacher 1, Duckett 1)

Steals: 7 (Pospisilova 3, Stapleton 1, Hilliard 1, Schramek 1, Duckett 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Wisconsin911181351
Colorado1812221567

A_1,075

Officials_Tiffany Bird, Cheryl Flores, Robert Scofield

