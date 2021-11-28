|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLORADO (7-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tuitele
|26
|1-4
|3-4
|2-3
|2
|0
|5
|Finau
|26
|4-7
|0-2
|5-6
|0
|2
|10
|Formann
|11
|2-5
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|3
|8
|Hollingshed
|30
|7-10
|2-2
|0-10
|2
|3
|18
|Sherrod
|25
|1-9
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|0
|2
|Miller
|18
|4-9
|3-4
|4-4
|1
|2
|11
|Singer
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Blacksten
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jones
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|3
|Sadler
|15
|3-4
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|1
|8
|Gerber
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Wetta
|24
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-58
|12-17
|18-37
|16
|14
|67
Percentages: FG 41.379, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Finau 2-5, Hollingshed 2-3, Formann 1-3, Jones 1-3, Sadler 1-2, Sherrod 0-2, Wetta 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hollingshed 2)
Turnovers: 9 (Hollingshed 3, Sherrod 2, Miller 2, Finau 1, Taylor 1)
Steals: 16 (Wetta 5, Sherrod 4, Sadler 2, Tuitele 1, Finau 1, Formann 1, Hollingshed 1, Miller 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN (2-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stapleton
|17
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|5
|6
|Hilliard
|34
|6-8
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|12
|Nelson
|37
|1-3
|0-0
|3-7
|3
|2
|2
|Pospisilova
|37
|4-12
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|10
|Schramek
|31
|5-10
|0-1
|1-4
|3
|2
|11
|Stauffacher
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|Douglass
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Duckett
|6
|0-1
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Ellew
|16
|1-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Luehring
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Djurstrom
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Leuzinger
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-51
|2-4
|11-28
|12
|13
|51
Percentages: FG 43.137, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Pospisilova 2-7, Stauffacher 2-4, Schramek 1-3, Nelson 0-2, Duckett 0-1, Ellew 0-5, Luehring 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Pospisilova 2, Nelson 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Pospisilova 5, Hilliard 3, Nelson 3, Stapleton 2, Ellew 2, Schramek 1, Stauffacher 1, Duckett 1)
Steals: 7 (Pospisilova 3, Stapleton 1, Hilliard 1, Schramek 1, Duckett 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Wisconsin
|9
|11
|18
|13
|—
|51
|Colorado
|18
|12
|22
|15
|—
|67
A_1,075
Officials_Tiffany Bird, Cheryl Flores, Robert Scofield