|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|3
|4
|10
|Ward lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.250
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Padlo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Walsh 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.119
|Rengifo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.206
|Wallach c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|7
|15
|7
|2
|7
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Tovar ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Díaz c
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.293
|Grichuk dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Jones rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Montero 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Montes 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|a-Castro ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Los Angeles
|020
|020
|000_4
|11
|1
|Colorado
|110
|001
|04x_7
|15
|2
a-singled for Doyle in the 8th.
E_Velazquez (1), Profar (2), Díaz (5). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Colorado 11. 2B_Ohtani (15), Padlo (1), Díaz (15), Montero (4), Montes (1). HR_Ohtani (25), off Freeland; Trout (16), off Freeland; Profar (6), off Sandoval; Díaz (9), off Devenski. RBIs_Rengifo (21), Ohtani (59), Trout (40), Profar (27), Montes (3), Tovar (31), Díaz 4 (40). SF_Rengifo.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Drury, Padlo 2, Wallach, Ohtani 2); Colorado 5 (Díaz 2, Grichuk, Tovar, Jones). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 8; Colorado 3 for 10.
LIDP_Ward.
DP_Colorado 1 (Jones, Montero, Jones).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|5
|10
|3
|3
|1
|3
|101
|4.16
|Webb, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|1.69
|Bachman, L, 1-1, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|20
|1.35
|Devenski, BS, 0-3
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|3.67
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|5
|9
|4
|3
|2
|3
|88
|4.54
|Lambert
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|5.64
|Bard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.46
|Johnson, W, 1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|6.60
|Lawrence, S, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.88
Inherited runners-scored_Webb 2-1, Devenski 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, David Rackley; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:47. A_47,085 (50,144).
