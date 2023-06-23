Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals364113410
Ward lf502000.243
Ohtani dh513101.298
Trout cf411113.250
Drury 2b401010.266
Renfroe rf512002.247
Padlo 1b411000.143
Walsh 1b000000.119
Rengifo 3b200111.206
Wallach c400002.236
Velazquez ss301011.263

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals40715727
Profar lf412110.239
Tovar ss512101.259
McMahon 3b410012.265
Díaz c513400.293
Grichuk dh501002.294
Jones rf500000.330
Montero 1b423000.209
Montes 2b403100.214
Doyle cf300002.212
a-Castro ph-cf111000.278

Los Angeles020020000_4111
Colorado11000104x_7152

a-singled for Doyle in the 8th.

E_Velazquez (1), Profar (2), Díaz (5). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Colorado 11. 2B_Ohtani (15), Padlo (1), Díaz (15), Montero (4), Montes (1). HR_Ohtani (25), off Freeland; Trout (16), off Freeland; Profar (6), off Sandoval; Díaz (9), off Devenski. RBIs_Rengifo (21), Ohtani (59), Trout (40), Profar (27), Montes (3), Tovar (31), Díaz 4 (40). SF_Rengifo.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Drury, Padlo 2, Wallach, Ohtani 2); Colorado 5 (Díaz 2, Grichuk, Tovar, Jones). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 8; Colorado 3 for 10.

LIDP_Ward.

DP_Colorado 1 (Jones, Montero, Jones).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval51033131014.16
Webb, H, 4110012181.69
Bachman, L, 1-1, H, 211-332101201.35
Devenski, BS, 0-32-312201143.67
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland594323884.54
Lambert110011115.64
Bard100001121.46
Johnson, W, 1-3110013216.60
Lawrence, S, 3-4100002132.88

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 2-1, Devenski 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, David Rackley; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:47. A_47,085 (50,144).

