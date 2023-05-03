MilwaukeeColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29151Totals337107
Yelich lf3010Blackmon dh4111
Adames ss4000Profar lf5110
Contreras c3100Bryant rf4212
Brosseau 3b2000Cron 1b2110
Turang ph-2b1010Díaz c4121
Tellez dh4010Grichuk cf2110
Voit 1b2000McMahon 3b4000
Taylor rf-cf3001Trejo 2b4023
O.Miller 2b-3b4020Tovar ss4010
Wiemer cf2000
Winker ph-rf1000

Milwaukee0000000011
Colorado00040021x7

E_Brosseau (5). DP_Milwaukee 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Turang (3), Cron (7), Trejo (4), Profar (4). HR_Bryant (4), Blackmon (3). SF_Taylor (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Lauer L,3-342-344046
Peguero11-310001
Milner1-322200
Cousins12-331111
Colorado
Freeland W,3-3530005
Suter110001
Bard2-310000
Lawrence H,411-300010
Lamet1-301130
Bird2-300000

HBP_Bard (Voit). WP_Freeland, Bard.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Edwin Jimenez.

T_2:41. A_20,640 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

