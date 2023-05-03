|Milwaukee
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bryant rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Turang ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|O.Miller 2b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wiemer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Winker ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Colorado
|000
|400
|21x
|—
|7
E_Brosseau (5). DP_Milwaukee 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Turang (3), Cron (7), Trejo (4), Profar (4). HR_Bryant (4), Blackmon (3). SF_Taylor (1).
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Bard (Voit). WP_Freeland, Bard.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Edwin Jimenez.
T_2:41. A_20,640 (50,144).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.