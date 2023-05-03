|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|4
|6
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|a-Turang ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Voit 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Taylor rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|O.Miller 2b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Wiemer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|b-Winker ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|5
|8
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Bryant rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Cron 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.337
|Grichuk cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.233
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|001_1
|5
|1
|Colorado
|000
|400
|21x_7
|10
|0
a-doubled for Brosseau in the 7th. b-lined out for Wiemer in the 8th.
E_Brosseau (5). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Turang (3), Cron (7), Trejo (4), Profar (4). HR_Bryant (4), off Milner; Blackmon (3), off Cousins. RBIs_Taylor (1), Díaz (14), Trejo 3 (8), Bryant 2 (10), Blackmon (9). CS_O.Miller (1), Tovar (1). SF_Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (O.Miller, Taylor, Brosseau); Colorado 2 (Díaz, Tovar). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 5; Colorado 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Contreras, Tellez. GIDP_Voit.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Taylor, Contreras, Taylor); Colorado 1 (Tovar, Trejo, Cron).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, L, 3-3
|4
|2-3
|4
|4
|0
|4
|6
|84
|4.40
|Peguero
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.70
|Milner
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4.50
|Cousins
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|33
|1.93
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 3-3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|62
|3.76
|Suter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.98
|Bard
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0.00
|Lawrence, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|1.65
|Lamet
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|19
|12.66
|Bird
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.27
Inherited runners-scored_Peguero 2-0, Lawrence 2-0, Bird 3-1. HBP_Bard (Voit). WP_Freeland, Bard.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Edwin Jimenez.
T_2:41. A_20,640 (50,144).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.