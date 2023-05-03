MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2915146
Yelich lf301010.227
Adames ss400001.222
Contreras c310011.282
Brosseau 3b200000.216
a-Turang ph-2b101010.238
Tellez dh401001.258
Voit 1b200011.208
Taylor rf-cf300101.000
O.Miller 2b-3b402000.292
Wiemer cf200001.213
b-Winker ph-rf100000.246

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33710758
Blackmon dh411110.275
Profar lf511002.219
Bryant rf421200.299
Cron 1b211021.250
Díaz c412100.337
Grichuk cf211020.500
McMahon 3b400003.215
Trejo 2b402301.233
Tovar ss401001.219

Milwaukee000000001_151
Colorado00040021x_7100

a-doubled for Brosseau in the 7th. b-lined out for Wiemer in the 8th.

E_Brosseau (5). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Turang (3), Cron (7), Trejo (4), Profar (4). HR_Bryant (4), off Milner; Blackmon (3), off Cousins. RBIs_Taylor (1), Díaz (14), Trejo 3 (8), Bryant 2 (10), Blackmon (9). CS_O.Miller (1), Tovar (1). SF_Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (O.Miller, Taylor, Brosseau); Colorado 2 (Díaz, Tovar). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 5; Colorado 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Contreras, Tellez. GIDP_Voit.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Taylor, Contreras, Taylor); Colorado 1 (Tovar, Trejo, Cron).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer, L, 3-342-344046844.40
Peguero11-310001162.70
Milner1-322200124.50
Cousins12-331111331.93
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, W, 3-3530005623.76
Suter110001200.98
Bard2-310000200.00
Lawrence, H, 411-300010191.65
Lamet1-3011301912.66
Bird2-30000043.27

Inherited runners-scored_Peguero 2-0, Lawrence 2-0, Bird 3-1. HBP_Bard (Voit). WP_Freeland, Bard.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Edwin Jimenez.

T_2:41. A_20,640 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

