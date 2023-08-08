|Colorado
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|7
|6
|7
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|Profar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Canha 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Frelick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Monasterio 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Jones lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Wiemer cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Montero 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trejo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Turang ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Toglia rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Doyle cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Colorado
|000
|100
|200
|4
|—
|7
|Milwaukee
|000
|101
|100
|0
|—
|3
DP_Colorado 1, Milwaukee 3. LOB_Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Tovar (25), Canha (1). HR_Jones 2 (11), Díaz (11), Contreras (12), Monasterio (2). SB_Tovar (6), Monasterio (5). SF_Jones (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Freeland
|6
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Suter
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Koch W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lawrence
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|Miley
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Peguero BS,1-5
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Payamps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chafin L,0-1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Uribe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
Freeland pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Chafin pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.
HBP_Payamps (Profar).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Tumpane; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:47. A_25,365 (41,700).
