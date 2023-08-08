ColoradoMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32767Totals37393
Profar dh3000Yelich lf5010
Tucker pr-dh0101Contreras dh4111
Tovar ss3011Canha 1b4011
McMahon 3b4001Taylor rf3000
Díaz c3111Frelick ph-rf1000
Wynns pr-c1000Monasterio 2b4131
Jones lf4223Wiemer cf4020
Montero 1b5000Caratini c4000
Trejo 2b1000Turang ss4000
Castro ph-2b1100Anderson 3b4110
Toglia rf3110
B.Doyle cf4110

Colorado00010020047
Milwaukee00010110003

DP_Colorado 1, Milwaukee 3. LOB_Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Tovar (25), Canha (1). HR_Jones 2 (11), Díaz (11), Contreras (12), Monasterio (2). SB_Tovar (6), Monasterio (5). SF_Jones (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Freeland683304
Suter11-300001
Koch W,1-012-310001
Lawrence100001
Milwaukee
Miley621132
Peguero BS,1-5132202
Payamps100000
Williams100011
Chafin L,0-1014320
Uribe100022

Freeland pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Chafin pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Payamps (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, John Tumpane; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:47. A_25,365 (41,700).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you