New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3428217
Torres 2b413001.257
Stanton rf412200.211
Rizzo 1b401001.257
Bader cf400001.250
Donaldson dh300011.147
LeMahieu 3b402000.224
Kiner-Falefa lf300000.251
c-McKinney ph100001.237
Volpe ss400001.213
Higashioka c200000.236
b-Cordero ph100001.155
Trevino c000000.211

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31777310
Profar dh400002.242
Bryant rf411201.261
McMahon 3b400002.257
Díaz c300010.274
Cron 1b311011.246
Grichuk lf222100.300
a-Jones ph-lf211101.293
Tovar ss411101.260
Trejo 2b300001.237
B.Doyle cf211211.216

New York200000000_280
Colorado03010021x_770

a-struck out for Grichuk in the 6th. b-struck out for Higashioka in the 8th. c-struck out for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th.

LOB_New York 6, Colorado 3. 2B_Stanton (7), B.Doyle (6). HR_Stanton (10), off Gomber; Grichuk (5), off Rodón; Bryant (7), off King; Jones (6), off Abreu. RBIs_Stanton 2 (25), Tovar (45), B.Doyle 2 (24), Grichuk (22), Bryant 2 (21), Jones (15). SB_B.Doyle (13).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Volpe, Bader); Colorado 2 (Cron, Profar). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Colorado 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Rizzo. GIDP_Volpe.

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Trejo, Cron).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, L, 0-2544426885.23
King222214413.02
Abreu111100114.58
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber, W, 8-7662202786.19
Johnson, H, 3100001156.31
Bard110002131.71
Lawrence110012212.70

WP_Rodón(3).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Emil Jimenez.

T_2:18. A_47,865 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

