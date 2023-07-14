|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|1
|7
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.211
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Donaldson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.147
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Kiner-Falefa lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|c-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|b-Cordero ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|3
|10
|Profar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Bryant rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Grichuk lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|a-Jones ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Trejo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|B.Doyle cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.216
|New York
|200
|000
|000_2
|8
|0
|Colorado
|030
|100
|21x_7
|7
|0
a-struck out for Grichuk in the 6th. b-struck out for Higashioka in the 8th. c-struck out for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th.
LOB_New York 6, Colorado 3. 2B_Stanton (7), B.Doyle (6). HR_Stanton (10), off Gomber; Grichuk (5), off Rodón; Bryant (7), off King; Jones (6), off Abreu. RBIs_Stanton 2 (25), Tovar (45), B.Doyle 2 (24), Grichuk (22), Bryant 2 (21), Jones (15). SB_B.Doyle (13).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Volpe, Bader); Colorado 2 (Cron, Profar). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Colorado 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Rizzo. GIDP_Volpe.
DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Trejo, Cron).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, L, 0-2
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|6
|88
|5.23
|King
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|41
|3.02
|Abreu
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.58
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, W, 8-7
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|78
|6.19
|Johnson, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.31
|Bard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.71
|Lawrence
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.70
WP_Rodón(3).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Emil Jimenez.
T_2:18. A_47,865 (50,144).
