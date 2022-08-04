ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38714719
Blackmon rf522001.268
Grichuk rf000000.250
Iglesias dh513200.313
Cron 1b500001.277
McMahon 2b312511.241
Daza cf401000.299
Montero 3b401003.205
Hampson ss400001.225
Hilliard lf412002.181
Serven c423000.236

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3339359
Profar lf400011.255
Machado 3b401112.293
Soto rf512000.249
Bell dh312110.303
Drury 2b300011.272
Myers 1b401002.232
Grisham cf300003.197
Nola c313110.248
Kim ss200000.248
a-Cronenworth ph-ss200000.243

Colorado002040001_7140
San Diego000002001_390

a-popped out for Kim in the 6th.

LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 9. 2B_McMahon (17), Iglesias (25), Daza (13), Soto (18). 3B_Soto (2). HR_McMahon (9), off Musgrove. RBIs_McMahon 5 (49), Iglesias 2 (39), Bell (58), Nola (28), Machado (60).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Daza); San Diego 5 (Soto, Machado 2, Bell, Cronenworth). RISP_Colorado 5 for 11; San Diego 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Cron. LIDP_Soto. GIDP_Cron, Profar, Myers.

DP_Colorado 3 (Hampson, McMahon, Cron; Cron; Hampson, McMahon, Cron); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Drury, Myers).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, W, 7-752-3622471134.56
Estévez, H, 41-30000064.62
Gilbreath110001183.38
Colomé100011163.32
Bard121100222.04
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove, L, 8-542-3866161013.00
Martinez21-330001373.44
Scott231102255.06

Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 2-0. HBP_Freeland (Grisham).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:41. A_30,366 (40,209).

