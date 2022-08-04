|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|14
|7
|1
|9
|Blackmon rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Grichuk rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Iglesias dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.313
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|McMahon 2b
|3
|1
|2
|5
|1
|1
|.241
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Hilliard lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|Serven c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|5
|9
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.293
|Soto rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Bell dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.303
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Nola c
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Kim ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|a-Cronenworth ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Colorado
|002
|040
|001_7
|14
|0
|San Diego
|000
|002
|001_3
|9
|0
a-popped out for Kim in the 6th.
LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 9. 2B_McMahon (17), Iglesias (25), Daza (13), Soto (18). 3B_Soto (2). HR_McMahon (9), off Musgrove. RBIs_McMahon 5 (49), Iglesias 2 (39), Bell (58), Nola (28), Machado (60).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Daza); San Diego 5 (Soto, Machado 2, Bell, Cronenworth). RISP_Colorado 5 for 11; San Diego 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Cron. LIDP_Soto. GIDP_Cron, Profar, Myers.
DP_Colorado 3 (Hampson, McMahon, Cron; Cron; Hampson, McMahon, Cron); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Drury, Myers).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 7-7
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|4
|7
|113
|4.56
|Estévez, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.62
|Gilbreath
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.38
|Colomé
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.32
|Bard
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|2.04
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, L, 8-5
|4
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|6
|101
|3.00
|Martinez
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|37
|3.44
|Scott
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|5.06
Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 2-0. HBP_Freeland (Grisham).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:41. A_30,366 (40,209).
