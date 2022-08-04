ColoradoSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals387147Totals33393
Blackmon rf5220Profar lf4000
Grichuk rf0000Machado 3b4011
Iglesias dh5132Soto rf5120
Cron 1b5000Bell dh3121
McMahon 2b3125Drury 2b3000
Daza cf4010Myers 1b4010
Montero 3b4010Grisham cf3000
Hampson ss4000Nola c3131
Hilliard lf4120Kim ss2000
Serven c4230Crnenworth ph-ss2000

Colorado0020400017
San Diego0000020013

DP_Colorado 3, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 9. 2B_McMahon (17), Iglesias (25), Daza (13), Soto (18). 3B_Soto (2). HR_McMahon (9).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Freeland W,7-752-362247
Estévez H,41-300000
Gilbreath110001
Colomé100011
Bard121100
San Diego
Musgrove L,8-542-386616
Martinez21-330001
Scott231102

HBP_Freeland (Grisham).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:41. A_30,366 (40,209).

