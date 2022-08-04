|Colorado
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|7
|14
|7
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|Blackmon rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Iglesias dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Soto rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bell dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|McMahon 2b
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Hilliard lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Kim ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Serven c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Crnenworth ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|002
|040
|001
|—
|7
|San Diego
|000
|002
|001
|—
|3
DP_Colorado 3, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 9. 2B_McMahon (17), Iglesias (25), Daza (13), Soto (18). 3B_Soto (2). HR_McMahon (9).
|5
|6
|2
|2
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Freeland (Grisham).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:41. A_30,366 (40,209).
