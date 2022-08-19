San FranciscoColorado
Totals32454Totals347107
Wade Jr. rf3000Iglesias ss4111
Slater ph-cf2012Rodgers 2b4000
Pederson lf4121Cron 1b4000
Flores 2b4010Grichuk rf3210
Belt 1b4000Montero dh4225
Ystrzemski cf-rf2100McMahon 3b4010
Longoria 3b4000Joe lf3121
Crawford ss3110Hilliard pr-lf0000
La Stella dh2000Serven c4010
Davis ph-dh1100Bernard cf4120
Bart c3001

San Francisco0000013004
Colorado02014000x7

LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Flores (25), Bernard (1), Iglesias (29). HR_Pederson (18), Montero 2 (3), Joe (6). SB_Slater (10).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Wood L,8-1042-377723
Young11-320000
Rogers100000
Leone110001
Colorado
Ureña W,2-462-333323
Gilbreath1-311111
Estévez H,6110000
Bard S,25-27100013

HBP_Gilbreath (Bart). WP_Leone.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:56. A_31,604 (50,445).

