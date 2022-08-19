San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3245447
Wade Jr. rf300000.190
b-Slater ph-cf201201.267
Pederson lf412101.254
Flores 2b401000.255
Belt 1b400001.216
Yastrzemski cf-rf210020.211
Longoria 3b400002.247
Crawford ss311010.222
La Stella dh200000.243
a-Davis ph-dh110011.252
Bart c300101.227

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34710724
Iglesias ss411100.313
Rodgers 2b400002.280
Cron 1b400000.268
Grichuk rf321010.265
Montero dh422500.258
McMahon 3b401001.245
Joe lf312110.243
1-Hilliard pr-lf000000.184
Serven c401001.233
Bernard cf412000.333

San Francisco000001300_450
Colorado02014000x_7100

a-walked for La Stella in the 7th. b-singled for Wade Jr. in the 7th.

1-ran for Joe in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Flores (25), Bernard (1), Iglesias (29). HR_Pederson (18), off Ureña; Montero 2 (3), off Wood; Joe (6), off Wood. RBIs_Pederson (47), Bart (20), Slater 2 (28), Montero 5 (12), Joe (25), Iglesias (47). SB_Slater (10).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (La Stella, Pederson 2, Longoria, Slater); Colorado 2 (Bernard, Iglesias). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; Colorado 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Longoria, Crawford.

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood, L, 8-1042-377723894.54
Young11-320000171.12
Rogers100000104.61
Leone110001194.40
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña, W, 2-462-333323944.71
Gilbreath1-311111224.02
Estévez, H, 6110000174.01
Bard, S, 25-27100013202.11

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 2-2. HBP_Gilbreath (Bart). WP_Leone.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:56. A_31,604 (50,445).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you