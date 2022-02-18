|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLORADO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battey
|33
|6-10
|4-4
|2-6
|3
|3
|18
|Walker
|35
|6-14
|6-6
|1-15
|0
|2
|19
|da Silva
|32
|1-4
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|4
|Barthelemy
|25
|3-7
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|3
|8
|Clifford
|29
|1-5
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|0
|2
|Simpson
|26
|5-9
|8-10
|1-2
|2
|0
|19
|O'Brien
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Hammond
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-51
|21-24
|8-39
|9
|10
|70
Percentages: FG .431, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Battey 2-2, Barthelemy 1-1, Simpson 1-2, Walker 1-4, Clifford 0-1, da Silva 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Clifford 2, Battey, Walker).
Turnovers: 9 (Battey 2, Clifford 2, Walker 2, da Silva 2, Simpson).
Steals: 1 (Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anticevich
|33
|5-13
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|11
|Thiemann
|24
|1-5
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|3
|Brown
|28
|2-5
|0-1
|0-2
|3
|2
|4
|Celestine
|33
|4-11
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|0
|11
|Shepherd
|26
|2-7
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|3
|7
|Kuany
|18
|3-6
|3-3
|2-6
|0
|4
|10
|Alajiki
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|6
|Foreman
|11
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Roberson
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Anyanwu
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Hyder
|4
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|23-61
|6-9
|6-24
|12
|18
|62
Percentages: FG .377, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Alajiki 2-3, Shepherd 2-3, Celestine 2-6, Hyder 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Foreman 1-3, Anticevich 1-6, Brown 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Kuany 6, Shepherd 2, Anticevich, Thiemann).
Turnovers: 7 (Celestine 2, Thiemann 2, Alajiki, Anticevich, Shepherd).
Steals: 6 (Foreman 4, Alajiki, Celestine).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Colorado
|28
|42
|—
|70
|California
|35
|27
|—
|62
A_4,396 (11,877).