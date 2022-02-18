FGFTReb
COLORADOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battey336-104-42-63318
Walker356-146-61-150219
da Silva321-42-22-4024
Barthelemy253-71-20-2338
Clifford291-50-02-6002
Simpson265-98-101-22019
O'Brien140-10-00-2100
Hammond60-10-00-2000
Totals20022-5121-248-3991070

Percentages: FG .431, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Battey 2-2, Barthelemy 1-1, Simpson 1-2, Walker 1-4, Clifford 0-1, da Silva 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Clifford 2, Battey, Walker).

Turnovers: 9 (Battey 2, Clifford 2, Walker 2, da Silva 2, Simpson).

Steals: 1 (Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CALIFORNIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anticevich335-130-02-41411
Thiemann241-51-21-4123
Brown282-50-10-2324
Celestine334-111-10-21011
Shepherd262-71-20-0337
Kuany183-63-32-60410
Alajiki142-40-00-2216
Foreman112-70-00-1005
Roberson50-00-00-1020
Anyanwu40-00-01-2000
Hyder42-30-00-0105
Totals20023-616-96-24121862

Percentages: FG .377, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Alajiki 2-3, Shepherd 2-3, Celestine 2-6, Hyder 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Foreman 1-3, Anticevich 1-6, Brown 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Kuany 6, Shepherd 2, Anticevich, Thiemann).

Turnovers: 7 (Celestine 2, Thiemann 2, Alajiki, Anticevich, Shepherd).

Steals: 6 (Foreman 4, Alajiki, Celestine).

Technical Fouls: None.

Colorado284270
California352762

A_4,396 (11,877).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

