SOUTHERN CAL (7-4)
Jenkins 7-13 0-0 14, Pili 3-6 2-2 8, Sanders 0-2 0-0 0, Caldwell 1-4 2-2 4, Reed 0-2 3-4 3, Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Miura 0-2 0-0 0, Akunwafo 4-5 0-0 8, Marshall 3-11 3-5 9, Perkins 4-9 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-56 10-13 58
COLORADO (12-0)
Tuitele 2-8 0-0 4, Finau 1-2 0-2 2, Formann 5-12 2-3 15, Hollingshed 6-16 6-7 18, Sherrod 4-11 5-6 15, Miller 5-15 3-7 13, Blacksten 1-4 0-0 2, Wetta 1-4 0-1 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-72 16-26 71
|Southern Cal
|12
|17
|19
|10
|—
|58
|Colorado
|21
|13
|22
|15
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 2-12 (Jenkins 0-2, Pili 0-2, Sanders 0-1, Miura 0-1, Marshall 0-2, Perkins 2-4), Colorado 5-19 (Tuitele 0-1, Formann 3-8, Hollingshed 0-1, Sherrod 2-4, Miller 0-1, Blacksten 0-2, Wetta 0-2). Assists_Southern Cal 10 (Caldwell 2), Colorado 17 (Sherrod 8). Fouled Out_Southern Cal Caldwell. Rebounds_Southern Cal 45 (Marshall 4-10), Colorado 45 (Team 6-7). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 20, Colorado 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,592.