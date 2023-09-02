|Toronto
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|Springer rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Schneider dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Tovar ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Jones lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Heineman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Clement ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bouchard rf
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Biggio ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Montero 1b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Varsho lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|B.Doyle cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Belt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCoy ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Horwitz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Toronto
|410
|000
|002
|—
|7
|Colorado
|020
|240
|00x
|—
|8
E_Clement 2 (2). DP_Toronto 1, Colorado 3. LOB_Toronto 10, Colorado 9. 2B_Springer (21), Tovar (31), Blackmon (16). 3B_Schneider (1), B.Doyle (2). HR_Kiermaier (7). SB_Jones (9), Blackmon (1).
|4
|6
|6
|2
|4
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|9
|5
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Blach (Schneider), Lawrence (Varsho). WP_Kikuchi, Lawrence.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:05. A_40,445 (50,144).
