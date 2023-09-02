TorontoColorado
Springer rf2210Blackmon dh4033
Schneider dh3111Tovar ss5022
Guerrero Jr. 1b4000McMahon 3b5020
Merrifield 2b4121Díaz c5000
Kirk c4110Jones lf5110
Heineman pr0000Rodgers 2b3100
Clement ss3110Bouchard rf2300
Biggio ph-3b1000Montero 1b2220
Varsho lf4021B.Doyle cf4113
Espinal 3b3022
Belt ph1000
McCoy ss0000
Horwitz ph1000
Kiermaier cf4111

Toronto4100000027
Colorado02024000x8

E_Clement 2 (2). DP_Toronto 1, Colorado 3. LOB_Toronto 10, Colorado 9. 2B_Springer (21), Tovar (31), Blackmon (16). 3B_Schneider (1), B.Doyle (2). HR_Kiermaier (7). SB_Jones (9), Blackmon (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Kikuchi L,9-542-366246
García1-322211
Mayza110000
Jackson100012
Cabrera120001
Colorado
Blach W,2-1695532
Hollowell H,2100022
Koch H,5110001
Lawrence H,92-312231
Kinley S,1-21-300001

HBP_Blach (Schneider), Lawrence (Varsho). WP_Kikuchi, Lawrence.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:05. A_40,445 (50,144).

