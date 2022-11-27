FGFTReb
COLORADO (5-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Vonleh168-92-20-40318
Miller205-73-32-71113
Formann203-62-20-01110
Sadler163-91-12-5027
Sherrod130-12-20-51002
Fitzgerald120-10-01-2000
McLeod204-60-12-5128
Whittaker130-10-01-2020
Jones205-74-40-21215
Wynn223-70-00-1008
Gerber40-00-00-0000
Wetta241-30-01-3612
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20032-5714-1511-41201483

Percentages: FG 56.1, FT .933.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Formann 2-3, Wynn 2-5, Jones 1-1, Miller 0-1, Sadler 0-3, Whittaker 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (McLeod 3)

Turnovers: 13 (Wetta 3, Vonleh 2, Sherrod 2, McLeod 2, Wynn 2, Gerber 1, Team 1)

Steals: 8 (Miller 4, Jones 2, Formann 1, Wetta 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
CHICAGO ST. (0-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Norris190-32-20-2022
Hill251-30-00-4112
Clark140-00-00-0020
Haklicka272-122-22-4017
Newell223-111-10-0028
Hester130-00-00-0010
Laualofa Tevao231-50-01-3022
Cunningham202-92-20-0106
Myers241-42-20-0205
Segues130-20-00-1000
Team00-00-02-6000
Totals20010-499-95-2041132

Percentages: FG 2.40, FT 1.00.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Haklicka 1-5, Newell 1-4, Myers 1-4, Segues 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 19 (Hill 4, Clark 3, Norris 2, Haklicka 2, Newell 2, Cunningham 2, Segues 2, Hester 1, Myers 1)

Steals: 4 (Norris 1, Hill 1, Newell 1, Myers 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Colorado2719221583
Chicago St.11710432

A_200

Officials_N/A

