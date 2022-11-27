COLORADO (5-2)
Vonleh 8-9 2-2 18, Miller 5-7 3-3 13, Formann 3-6 2-2 10, Sadler 3-9 1-1 7, Sherrod 0-1 2-2 2, Fitzgerald 0-1 0-0 0, McLeod 4-6 0-1 8, Whittaker 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 5-7 4-4 15, Wynn 3-7 0-0 8, Gerber 0-0 0-0 0, Wetta 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 32-57 14-15 83
CHICAGO ST. (0-7)
Norris 0-3 2-2 2, Hill 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Haklicka 2-12 2-2 7, Newell 3-11 1-1 8, Hester 0-0 0-0 0, Laualofa Tevao 1-5 0-0 2, Cunningham 2-9 2-2 6, Myers 1-4 2-2 5, Segues 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 10-49 9-9 32
|Colorado
|27
|19
|22
|15
|—
|83
|Chicago St.
|11
|7
|10
|4
|—
|32
3-Point Goals_Colorado 5-14 (Miller 0-1, Formann 2-3, Sadler 0-3, Whittaker 0-1, Jones 1-1, Wynn 2-5), Chicago St. 3-14 (Haklicka 1-5, Newell 1-4, Myers 1-4, Segues 0-1). Assists_Colorado 20 (Sherrod 10), Chicago St. 4 (Myers 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Colorado 41 (Miller 7), Chicago St. 20 (Haklicka 4, Hill 4). Total Fouls_Colorado 14, Chicago St. 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.