|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|7
|5
|9
|India 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.298
|McLain ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Fraley lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Steer 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Stephenson c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Senzel 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.276
|Ramos dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Myers rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.198
|Fairchild cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|9
|12
|9
|3
|11
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.279
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.221
|Bryant rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Toglia 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Grichuk lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.370
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.254
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.213
|Wynns c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Doyle cf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Cincinnati
|101
|220
|011_8
|12
|0
|Colorado
|040
|200
|21x_9
|12
|1
E_Bryant (3). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Colorado 6. 2B_McLain (1), Steer (10), Stephenson (7), Ramos (2), Grichuk (5), Doyle (2), Castro (4). 3B_Blackmon (1). HR_Moustakas (2), off Greene; Doyle (3), off Greene; Doyle (4), off Farmer. RBIs_Steer (16), Fraley (29), Fairchild (9), India (18), Stephenson (16), Myers (11), Senzel (16), Moustakas (10), Castro 3 (12), Blackmon 2 (16), Doyle 3 (9). SB_Ramos (2). CS_Senzel (1). SF_Fairchild, Myers. S_Myers.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Ramos, Fairchild 3, Stephenson 2); Colorado 4 (McMahon, Tovar 3). RISP_Cincinnati 6 for 14; Colorado 3 for 6.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene
|4
|9
|6
|6
|1
|8
|96
|4.60
|Lively, L, 1-1
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|1.69
|Sims
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|0.82
|Farmer
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|3.48
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Seabold
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|4
|3
|3
|80
|5.14
|Suter
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|1.01
|Bard, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.08
|Hand, H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|3.31
|Johnson, S, 7-7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|5.51
Inherited runners-scored_Sims 1-1, Suter 2-1. WP_Greene, Seabold, Suter.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:51. A_20,259 (50,144).
