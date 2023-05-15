CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35812759
India 2b512102.298
McLain ss421011.250
Fraley lf502100.273
Steer 1b513100.254
Stephenson c511102.255
Senzel 3b211130.276
Ramos dh422010.250
Myers rf200102.198
Fairchild cf300102.213

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals369129311
Blackmon dh501202.279
McMahon 3b311022.221
Bryant rf500001.291
Moustakas 1b411101.233
Toglia 1b000000---
Grichuk lf322010.370
Castro 2b413300.254
Tovar ss400004.213
Wynns c411001.300
Doyle cf433300.250

Cincinnati101220011_8120
Colorado04020021x_9121

E_Bryant (3). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Colorado 6. 2B_McLain (1), Steer (10), Stephenson (7), Ramos (2), Grichuk (5), Doyle (2), Castro (4). 3B_Blackmon (1). HR_Moustakas (2), off Greene; Doyle (3), off Greene; Doyle (4), off Farmer. RBIs_Steer (16), Fraley (29), Fairchild (9), India (18), Stephenson (16), Myers (11), Senzel (16), Moustakas (10), Castro 3 (12), Blackmon 2 (16), Doyle 3 (9). SB_Ramos (2). CS_Senzel (1). SF_Fairchild, Myers. S_Myers.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Ramos, Fairchild 3, Stephenson 2); Colorado 4 (McMahon, Tovar 3). RISP_Cincinnati 6 for 14; Colorado 3 for 6.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene496618964.60
Lively, L, 1-121-311101281.69
Sims2-311111160.82
Farmer111111163.48
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Seabold41-386433805.14
Suter12-310003261.01
Bard, W, 1-0100011191.08
Hand, H, 1111102153.31
Johnson, S, 7-7121110195.51

Inherited runners-scored_Sims 1-1, Suter 2-1. WP_Greene, Seabold, Suter.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:51. A_20,259 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you