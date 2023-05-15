CincinnatiColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals358127Totals369129
India 2b5121Blackmon dh5012
McLain ss4210McMahon 3b3110
Fraley lf5021Bryant rf5000
Steer 1b5131Moustakas 1b4111
Stephenson c5111Toglia 1b0000
Senzel 3b2111Grichuk lf3220
Ramos dh4220Castro 2b4133
Myers rf2001Tovar ss4000
Fairchild cf3001Wynns c4110
Doyle cf4333

Cincinnati1012200118
Colorado04020021x9

E_Bryant (3). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Colorado 6. 2B_McLain (1), Steer (10), Stephenson (7), Ramos (2), Grichuk (5), Doyle (2), Castro (4). 3B_Blackmon (1). HR_Moustakas (2), Doyle 2 (4). SB_Ramos (2). SF_Fairchild (2), Myers (1). S_Myers (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Greene496618
Lively L,1-121-311101
Sims2-311111
Farmer111111
Colorado
Seabold41-386433
Suter12-310003
Bard W,1-0100011
Hand H,1111102
Johnson S,7-7121110

WP_Greene, Seabold, Suter.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:51. A_20,259 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you