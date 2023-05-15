|Cincinnati
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|7
|Totals
|36
|9
|12
|9
|India 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|McLain ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Fraley lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Bryant rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Steer 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Stephenson c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Toglia 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Grichuk lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Ramos dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Myers rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fairchild cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Wynns c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Doyle cf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Cincinnati
|101
|220
|011
|—
|8
|Colorado
|040
|200
|21x
|—
|9
E_Bryant (3). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Colorado 6. 2B_McLain (1), Steer (10), Stephenson (7), Ramos (2), Grichuk (5), Doyle (2), Castro (4). 3B_Blackmon (1). HR_Moustakas (2), Doyle 2 (4). SB_Ramos (2). SF_Fairchild (2), Myers (1). S_Myers (1).
|4
|8
|6
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
WP_Greene, Seabold, Suter.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:51. A_20,259 (50,144).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
