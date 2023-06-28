|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|33
|9
|12
|9
|Betts rf-ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Tovar ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Smith c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Vargas 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Muncy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jones rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grichuk dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Heyward ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Castro 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Outman cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|DeLuca lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Montes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta ph-lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Doyle cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hernández 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|600
|020
|—
|8
|Colorado
|013
|005
|00x
|—
|9
E_Vargas (5). DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Colorado 6. 2B_Jones (8), Alfaro (4), Tovar (20). HR_Betts (20). SB_Betts (7), Profar (1), Doyle (11), Martinez (1). SF_Hernández (1).
|5
|4
|6
|6
|5
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_González (Doyle).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:58. A_37,267 (50,144).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.