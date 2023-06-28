Los AngelesColorado
Betts rf-ss2113Profar lf3101
Freeman 1b5021Tovar ss4223
Smith c2100McMahon 3b5110
Martinez dh5010Díaz c4011
Vargas 2b3100Cron 1b4121
Muncy ph1000Jones rf2110
Rojas ss3110Grichuk dh4122
Heyward ph-rf2110Castro 2b2011
Outman cf5000Alfaro ph1110
DeLuca lf1101Montes 2b1000
Peralta ph-lf2120Doyle cf3110
Hernández 3b3113

Los Angeles0006000208
Colorado01300500x9

E_Vargas (5). DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Colorado 6. 2B_Jones (8), Alfaro (4), Tovar (20). HR_Betts (20). SB_Betts (7), Profar (1), Doyle (11), Martinez (1). SF_Hernández (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Grove584423
González L,2-3 H,31-323301
Robertson BS,0-112-322221
Bickford100012
Colorado
Freeland546657
Bird W,2-1120011
Johnson H,2100001
Bard H,32-322211
Lawrence S,5-611-310013

HBP_González (Doyle).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:58. A_37,267 (50,144).

