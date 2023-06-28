Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34898813
Betts rf-ss211330.255
Freeman 1b502103.317
Smith c210030.283
Martinez dh501003.257
Vargas 2b310011.198
d-Muncy ph100001.188
Rojas ss311001.232
c-Heyward ph-rf211000.240
Outman cf500003.235
DeLuca lf110110.182
a-Peralta ph-lf212000.273
Hernández 3b311301.250

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33912957
Profar lf310121.231
Tovar ss422310.266
McMahon 3b511002.263
Díaz c401101.285
Cron 1b412100.231
Jones rf211021.320
Grichuk dh412200.294
Castro 2b201100.277
b-Alfaro ph111000.167
Montes 2b100000.200
Doyle cf311002.218

Los Angeles000600020_891
Colorado01300500x_9120

a-singled for DeLuca in the 6th. b-doubled for Castro in the 6th. c-singled for Rojas in the 8th. d-struck out for Vargas in the 9th.

E_Vargas (5). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Colorado 6. 2B_Jones (8), Alfaro (4), Tovar (20). HR_Betts (20), off Freeland. RBIs_DeLuca (1), Hernández 3 (3), Betts 3 (50), Freeman (49), Castro (20), Cron (21), Grichuk 2 (18), Profar (28), Tovar 3 (36), Díaz (42). SB_Betts (7), Profar (1), Doyle (11), Martinez (1). SF_Hernández.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Vargas, Rojas, Martinez 2); Colorado 3 (Cron, Castro, Díaz). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 10; Colorado 5 for 13.

LIDP_Tovar. GIDP_Grichuk.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (DeLuca, Vargas, DeLuca; Hernández, Vargas, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Grove584423787.54
González, L, 2-3, H, 31-323301154.64
Robertson, BS, 0-112-322221409.39
Bickford100012186.46
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland5466571004.88
Bird, W, 2-1120011273.16
Johnson, H, 210000176.19
Bard, H, 32-322211162.05
Lawrence, S, 5-611-310013242.93

Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 3-3, Lawrence 2-1. HBP_González (Doyle).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:58. A_37,267 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you