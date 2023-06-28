|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|8
|8
|13
|Betts rf-ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|.255
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.317
|Smith c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.283
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Vargas 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|d-Muncy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|c-Heyward ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Outman cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|DeLuca lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.182
|a-Peralta ph-lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Hernández 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|12
|9
|5
|7
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.231
|Tovar ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.266
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Jones rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.320
|Grichuk dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.294
|Castro 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|b-Alfaro ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Montes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Doyle cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Los Angeles
|000
|600
|020_8
|9
|1
|Colorado
|013
|005
|00x_9
|12
|0
a-singled for DeLuca in the 6th. b-doubled for Castro in the 6th. c-singled for Rojas in the 8th. d-struck out for Vargas in the 9th.
E_Vargas (5). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Colorado 6. 2B_Jones (8), Alfaro (4), Tovar (20). HR_Betts (20), off Freeland. RBIs_DeLuca (1), Hernández 3 (3), Betts 3 (50), Freeman (49), Castro (20), Cron (21), Grichuk 2 (18), Profar (28), Tovar 3 (36), Díaz (42). SB_Betts (7), Profar (1), Doyle (11), Martinez (1). SF_Hernández.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Vargas, Rojas, Martinez 2); Colorado 3 (Cron, Castro, Díaz). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 10; Colorado 5 for 13.
LIDP_Tovar. GIDP_Grichuk.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (DeLuca, Vargas, DeLuca; Hernández, Vargas, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Grove
|5
|8
|4
|4
|2
|3
|78
|7.54
|González, L, 2-3, H, 3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|15
|4.64
|Robertson, BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|40
|9.39
|Bickford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|6.46
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|5
|4
|6
|6
|5
|7
|100
|4.88
|Bird, W, 2-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|3.16
|Johnson, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.19
|Bard, H, 3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|2.05
|Lawrence, S, 5-6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|2.93
Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 3-3, Lawrence 2-1. HBP_González (Doyle).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:58. A_37,267 (50,144).
