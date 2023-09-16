San FranciscoColorado
Totals31574Totals33999
Yastrzemski lf3000Jones lf4310
Slater ph-cf1010Tovar ss5134
Bailey ph1000Bryant 1b5111
Estrada 2b5141McMahon 3b5000
Conforto rf1000Montero dh3000
Haniger ph-rf2000Goodman rf3001
Flores 3b4000Castro 2b1111
Pederson dh4000Doyle cf4220
Wade Jr. 1b3211Wynns c3112
Matos cf-lf3100
Crawford ss2100
Sabol c2012

San Francisco0210000115
Colorado00303120x9

DP_San Francisco 0, Colorado 3. LOB_San Francisco 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Sabol (10). 3B_Tovar (4), Jones (4). HR_Wade Jr. (15). SB_Doyle (19).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Winn433325
Walker L,4-32-323332
Stripling31-343323
Colorado
Suter222221
Kauffmann W,2-4421034
Justice1-310010
Hollowell S,1-122-322212

HBP_Suter (Matos). WP_Walker, Kauffmann.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little.

T_2:56. A_22,101 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

