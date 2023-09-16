|San Francisco
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|4
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|9
|Yastrzemski lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jones lf
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tovar ss
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Bailey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|McMahon 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Montero dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goodman rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castro 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Doyle cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Wynns c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Matos cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sabol c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|San Francisco
|021
|000
|011
|—
|5
|Colorado
|003
|031
|20x
|—
|9
DP_San Francisco 0, Colorado 3. LOB_San Francisco 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Sabol (10). 3B_Tovar (4), Jones (4). HR_Wade Jr. (15). SB_Doyle (19).
HBP_Suter (Matos). WP_Walker, Kauffmann.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little.
T_2:56. A_22,101 (50,144).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.