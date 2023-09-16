|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|4
|7
|7
|Yastrzemski lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|a-Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|c-Bailey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Conforto rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.249
|b-Haniger ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Matos cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.196
|Sabol c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.246
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|9
|7
|10
|Jones lf
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Tovar ss
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.255
|Bryant 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|McMahon 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.245
|Montero dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Goodman rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Castro 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.257
|Doyle cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Wynns c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.221
|San Francisco
|021
|000
|011_5
|7
|0
|Colorado
|003
|031
|20x_9
|9
|0
a-singled for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-grounded out for Conforto in the 7th. c-flied out for Slater in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Sabol (10). 3B_Tovar (4), Jones (4). HR_Wade Jr. (15), off Hollowell. RBIs_Sabol 2 (44), Wade Jr. (41), Estrada (46), Tovar 4 (70), Bryant (28), Goodman (14), Castro (31), Wynns 2 (7). SB_Doyle (19).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Wade Jr., Yastrzemski 2, Pederson, Haniger); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Doyle 2). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 11; Colorado 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Flores, Haniger, Conforto.
DP_Colorado 3 (Castro, Tovar, Bryant; Tovar, Castro, Bryant; Castro, Bryant).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winn
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|76
|3.89
|Walker, L, 4-3
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|35
|2.59
|Stripling
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|66
|5.40
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suter
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|36
|3.48
|Kauffmann, W, 2-4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|71
|7.28
|Justice
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|6.75
|Hollowell, S, 1-1
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|48
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Stripling 3-1, Hollowell 2-0. HBP_Suter (Matos). WP_Walker, Kauffmann. PB_Wynns 2(3).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little.
T_2:56. A_22,101 (50,144).
