San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3157477
Yastrzemski lf300002.247
a-Slater ph-cf101000.262
c-Bailey ph100000.247
Estrada 2b514100.275
Conforto rf100020.249
b-Haniger ph-rf200001.209
Flores 3b400000.285
Pederson dh400002.243
Wade Jr. 1b321111.261
Matos cf-lf310000.262
Crawford ss210020.196
Sabol c201221.246

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33999710
Jones lf431010.272
Tovar ss513401.255
Bryant 1b511102.251
McMahon 3b500005.245
Montero dh300010.247
Goodman rf300111.250
Castro 2b111130.257
Doyle cf422000.194
Wynns c311211.221

San Francisco021000011_570
Colorado00303120x_990

a-singled for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-grounded out for Conforto in the 7th. c-flied out for Slater in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Colorado 7. 2B_Sabol (10). 3B_Tovar (4), Jones (4). HR_Wade Jr. (15), off Hollowell. RBIs_Sabol 2 (44), Wade Jr. (41), Estrada (46), Tovar 4 (70), Bryant (28), Goodman (14), Castro (31), Wynns 2 (7). SB_Doyle (19).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Wade Jr., Yastrzemski 2, Pederson, Haniger); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Doyle 2). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 11; Colorado 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Flores. GIDP_Flores, Haniger, Conforto.

DP_Colorado 3 (Castro, Tovar, Bryant; Tovar, Castro, Bryant; Castro, Bryant).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winn433325763.89
Walker, L, 4-32-323332352.59
Stripling31-343323665.40
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suter222221363.48
Kauffmann, W, 2-4421034717.28
Justice1-310010146.75
Hollowell, S, 1-122-322212485.40

Inherited runners-scored_Stripling 3-1, Hollowell 2-0. HBP_Suter (Matos). WP_Walker, Kauffmann. PB_Wynns 2(3).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little.

T_2:56. A_22,101 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

